Slog PM: Seattle Gets Its Own Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Site, Matt Gaetz Under Quarantine, Amazon's Grocery Technology Is Spreading

"HOLD ON, I need to isolate myself for 14 days because of a hoax." Getty Images News

Wall Street had its worst day in over a decade: Stocks took their biggerst beating since the 2008 financial crisis.

Coronavirus: It's a pandemic.

Boeing's Max 737 crisis has its year anniversary this week: Compounding that crisis is the coronavirus pandemic, "which has rapidly slashed demand for air travel and for jets." Analysts have described these two events—the Max 737 crisis and the coronavirus pandemic—as "black swan" events for the company, which is now slipping behind Airbus.

Speaking of black swans: Mudede says don't call the market crash a black swan. We knew it was coming.

Today's coronavirus updates:

Remember those drive-through coronavirus testing stations in South Korea? Seattle is getting its own! A drive-through testing site has been set up at a University of Washington hospital parking lot. It's currently only available to staff, faculty, and trainees, but the capacity is expected to expand and the staff are planning on creating additional locations.



Finally, some good news: 70% of sick in China have recovered

Wednesday morning is Harvey Weinstein's sentencing trial: The convicted rapist faces a minimum of five years in prison. He could serve up to 29 years. Vulture has a good post running down what could happen on Wednesday here.

Amazon is already selling its grocery spy technology to other stores: Amazon Go Grocery hasn't even been open for a month, but its technology is already spreading. From Recode:

On Monday, Amazon announced it had begun selling its so-called “just walk out” technology—which combines ceiling cameras, computer vision, and weight sensors—to other retailers, in a move that could someday impact the millions of Americans who hold cashier jobs today. The company told Reuters it had already signed several deals but did not disclose with which retailers or the cost of its system.

Tomorrow is Washington state's primary! Who are you voting for? "Workers at major tech companies in the Seattle region have given $430,437 to Bernie Sanders, more than four times the amount they’ve given to former Vice President Joe Biden," writes Monica Nickelsburg for Geekwire. This may be the first time you've ever read this on Slog, but be like the techies!

Twitter is going to fire CEO Jack Dorsey: That seems certain. When? That seems less certain.

God is, like, so ironic: Guess who's under quarantine? It's my favorite representative from Florida.



Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020

While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon.



Under doctor's usual precautionary recommendations, he'll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

Can you fuck with coronavirus? Is your semen a viral load? "Hand sanitizer isn’t lube," the Seattle PI advises, among other suggestions.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry completed their last official engagement as royals today: They honored the British Commonwealth at Westminster Abbey, and now they head to western Canada where they will live as semi-royals. "The choice of venue for the couple’s final appearance was laden with symbols of the life Harry is leaving behind: It is where Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953; where Prince William married in 2011; and where 30 kings and queens are buried, going back to Edward the Confessor in 1066," notes the New York Times.

