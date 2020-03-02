Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Rises, Local Officials and Institutions React

Healthcare workers transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland on February 29, 2020. David Ryder / Getty Images

• The death toll locally has risen to six people. A list of people fighting with currently confirmed cases can be found here.

• The only cases so far have been found in King and Snohomish counties. Two police officers and 27 firefighters are currently in quarantine, after being in locations associated with the outbreak. King County public health's blog is here; on the right side of the screen you can give your email address to subscribe to updates.

• At least 48 schools in Washington State are closed or closing for cleaning, CNN reports.

• How should you be preparing for the next few days and weeks? King County has some tips here.

• King County executive Dow Constantine announced today "he had signed an emergency declaration for the county, which was preparing to buy a motel in the Seattle area where people who were infected with coronavirus could stay to remain isolated," New York Times reports.

• Governor Jay Inslee will be giving a press conference today at 3 pm.

• Washington Department of Health has asked the state for $100 million to combat the local outbreak of COVID-19. So far the DOH has spent $2.3 million responding over the course of 40 days. The agency has 100 to 150 people working on the issue.

• Don't panic. At the same time, you should expect that the number of cases locally is going to go up, and you should take precautions like washing your hands (or sanitizing them) over and over again all day long.

• Can't find hand sanitzer at the store? If you have these ingredients on hand, you can make some at home.

• Interactive map of all coronavirus cases around the world.

• If you're experiencing symptoms, call your health care provider.