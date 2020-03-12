Slog PM: Schools Are Closed, Disneyland Is Closed, Joy Behar Is Hiding

The S&P 500 closed down about 9.5 percent, its biggest daily drop since the stock market crashed in 1987, on what came to be known as Black Monday. The decline has left stocks in the United States firmly in a bear market—a term that signifies a decline of 20 percent from the most recent highs. For the Dow Jones industrial average, the drop of 10 percent was also its worst since the 1987 stock market crash.

We've entered a "bear market." From the New York Times

Local restaurants and small business say coronavirus has hit them "like a tsunami...like a wildfire": Everything is shutting down quick and fast. (Even Canlis!) Good luck to everyone. Take care of each other.



Okay, you know what time it is... Let's recap on today's big coronavirus stories.

The CDC director agreed that all Americans will receive free coronavirus tests: He was under oath. Although, it remains to be seen if the tests will truly be free. Testing, unfortunately, is only the beginning of our COVID-19 problems.

I assume we're going to be hearing a lot of stories like this, but today everyone couldn't shut up about how Trump came into contact with another person who tested positive for coronavirus. He's not planning on getting tested or going into self-quarantine.

A question I know you're just dying to get answered: How will all the chaos in the world impact the price of bitcoin?

Not everyone is hurting in this economy: The demand for Microsoft, Google, and Zoom's work-from-home software is booming. "Zoom stock is up more than 20 percent in the last month, a major outlier as the stock market as a whole is plummeting and fears of a recession are on the rise," writes Recode.

I don't know why you'd still be traveling to Disneyland for a vacation: But, if you were, it's closed.



Disney is also pushing back its release of the Mulan remake: It was set to hit North American theaters on March 27. "Disney is looking into a new release date for all of the titles later this year," reports The Hollywood Reporter.

FILL OUT THE CENSUS: There's an online option. It's pretty simple to fill out, but it does take some time. Right now in the mail, you should have received a 12-digit census ID. Use that to fill out the online form! The deadline is April 1.

Sorry, Dragons: The game is up.



Joy Behar is taking a break from The View... because of coronavirus concerns. “I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar said. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.” So it doesn't seem like she has it, but she's worried! And she should be!

Watch these monkeys fight over a single banana: That's us fighting over toilet paper.

