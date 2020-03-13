More Seattle Music Venues Announce Their Pandemic Policies, Plus RSD Is Postponed

El Corazon is still holding shows, while following the state's guidelines.

Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions that are at increased risk of serious COVID-19 are encouraged not to attend events.

Social distancing recommendations must be met if you attend an event (this will be explained to you upon entry and posted throughout the building).

Our Employees will be screened for coronavirus symptoms each day and excluded if symptomatic.

Proper hand hygiene and sanitation will be readily available to all attendees and employees.

Environmental cleaning guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed.

There are a lot of shows on the books during the existing timeframe limiting attendance at gatherings and events in our state. Please know that we are having discussions with all of our Artists, Agents, Managers and stakeholders to determine which shows will continue as planned, which shows will be modified and continue, which shows will be rescheduled to a later date and which shows will have to cancel. This is a monumental task and we have begun tackling it. We are getting a substantial amount of emails, messages and calls from patrons/ticketholders about specific shows and we may not have the time to respond to all of you individually and we don’t have all of the answers just yet. Any updates will be posted on our social media platforms and specific info about a show you are interested in will be updated on that specific event page. If there is no updated info please know we don’t have any new info to share and when we do it will be posted there.



We appreciate your patronage, support and patience. Please know that as this situation evolves, policies or strategies could change.

Yesterday brought more announcements from Seattle venues about how they will deal with the coronavirus pandemic . The Eastlake Avenue East rock clubs El Corazon and The Funhouse plan to hold "concerts in a capacity that conforms with the county's health recommendations, mitigates risk of contagion, and still allows us to support our bands, staff, and venue in trying times to the best of our ability." The owners of these conjoined clubs further explain their policies below.

Jazz-oriented Columbia City venue The Royal Room will be closed for the rest of March, citing "extreme caution for our community." In a press statement, the management said, "We had hoped to continue providing live music while abiding by the guidelines set by our state and public health officials, but with the situation getting exponentially worse, it is just not feasible. We thank you for your understanding at this time and will be in touch with updates as they happen."

Jazz Alley's March schedule is cancelled until the March 31-April 1 stand by Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Wallingford's Chapel Performance Space, home of many excellent experimental-music events, is cancelling all of its March shows.

Finally, Record Store Day's organizers announced that the music-retail extravaganza will be moved from April 18 to June 20. From RSD's website: "We think this gives stores around the world the best chance to have a profitable, successful Record Store Day, while taking into consideration the recommendations of doctors, scientists, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and the need to be good citizens of both local and worldwide communities."