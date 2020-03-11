Seattle Music Venues Respond to the New Social-Distancing Rules

Razor Clam are among the bands performing tonight at Neumos—and there'll be a documentary-film crew there, too. SOPHIA BARKALAKIS

Governor Inslee's newly instated social-distancing rules to deal with the effects of COVID-19 are obviously having a profound impact on Seattle's music venues. Here's a round-up of how some clubs are dealing with them, plus some updates about events happening this week.

STG Presents' press statement for the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres: "Governor Jay Inslee has issued an order to cancel or postpone gatherings of 250 or more through March 31, 2020. Seattle Theatre Group, operators of The Paramount, Moore and Neptune Theatres, will immediately be following this order. We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our patrons, artists and staff before anything else.

We are currently working to reschedule all performances that were set to take place in our venues between now and March 31st. Your patience with us is greatly appreciated, as this process may take some time. We will directly email patrons regarding the status of each performance as details are confirmed. The most up-to-date status for each event is available on our calendar.

If your event has been cancelled, all tickets + parking paid for via credit card will be automatically refunded. To request a refund for tickets paid for with cash, please email boxoffice@stgpresents.org. Please note: refunds are only available for tickets purchased directly through Ticketmaster or STG. STG is not responsible for the refund practices put in place by secondary ticket providers.

In the event that we are instead able to reschedule your event, you will be notified of the postponement, and we will share new event details as soon as we have them. Please be patient, as we remain dedicated to presenting as many performances in the future as possible, and it will take some to work with all scheduled performers.

Adam Wakeling, The Crocodile: It’s much more complicated than holding sales to 250. There are specific guidelines for gatherings and business below that number in regards to how a business can operate. We are currently making decisions with the limited information available right now.

There will be cancellations and postponements happening, for sure, but the goal is to try and stay open in some capacity working within the guidelines.

Our focus is on the health and safety of everyone and keeping employees above water in the financial world by providing them with the resources they need to make that happen. We are working on a plan of attack for going forward.

Chad Queirolo, Showbox at the Market/Showbox Sodo: We are canceling or postponing all shows in the time frame outlined by the Governor. Tough times for all.

Scott Giampino, Triple Door: [This is the venue's prepared statement.] In response to King County's ban on events of 250 people or less, the Triple Door will be limiting our venue capacity to 230 people. Our staff is prepared to meet and exceed public health guidelines to ensure social distancing, sanitation, and regular health checks. We also encourage the elderly and vulnerable individuals to not to attend.

In order for these smaller events to take place, The Triple Door will be closely following all government issued public health guidelines to ensure the continued safety of our guests. Refunds are available upon request and we do encourage guests experiencing health issues to please stay home and stay safe.

Ken Wallace, Substation: Our under-250 capacity room will go as planned and we’ll comply with the additional rules. For distancing, some [shows] may be moved into the large room. However, some events have already been canceled/ postponed that were tied to Treefort Music Fest or don’t make sense any longer.

Q Nightclub press statement: As you may have heard, today Gov. Jay Inslee announced a restriction on events of more than 250 people within King, Snohomish and Pierce counties due to the current COVID-19 concerns. In light of this, we have decided it is best to close Q Nightclub until the end of March. This situation is very unfortunate, but we are adhering to these guidelines in order to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff. We are working on rescheduling options with all artists and their management. Keep your tickets and we will contact you when details are confirmed.

Steven Severin, Neumos/Barboza: It’s clearly too soon for us to give you a well-thought-out, definitive approach. We’re gathering and waiting for more info and hope to have some more info early this evening or tonight.

Dan Cowan, Tractor Tavern: As of now, we are proceeding with all shows unless the artist or promoter chooses to cancel the event. We are complying with the reduced capacity guidelines and have set up hand-sanitizing stations in multiple locations around the venue.

Jazz Alley press statement: We are working diligently to comply with Governor Inslee’s ban on large gatherings. While we plan to be open tonight, March 11, in order to keep our customers and staff safe and healthy, we are closing for the remainder of the month. We are contacting all ticket holders via the email address we have on file, as some artists have rescheduled their dates, while others of have cancelled completely.

We plan to re-open on March 31st with Cécile McLorin Salvant, but will comply with any extensions of the ban on large gatherings. We will keep our website/social media pages up to date with any future notices.





Date cancel/changes confirmed:

The Wooten Brothers originally scheduled or March 12-15 have rescheduled to July 23 – 26

Molly Johnson originally scheduled for March 17 – 18, cancelled.

Eddie LaVert March 19 – 22 reschedule date pending.

Monty Alexander originally scheduled for March 26 – 29, cancelled.

Delvon LaMarr Organ Trio originally scheduled for March 24 – 25 rescheduled to August 4 – 5

KNKX NW Music Monday with Anton Schwartz, March 30, reschedule date pending.

Benaroya Hall is cancelling all events through March 31.

In other nightlife news, Lenny Kaye, guitarist of rock legend Patti Smith's band, whose show tonight at the Paramount was cancelled, will be performing a free gig at Belltown Yacht Club, with DJs Maxwell Edison and TrickBag Record Party. The event starts at 8 pm.

Also tonight, Brent Amaker Death Squad, Razor Clam, and Smoker Dad will rock Neumos, and there will be a documentary film crew in the house capturing the action. So, if you want to possibly get your coronavirus-traumatized visage onscreen and hear some bracing music, be there.

Finally, Skyler Locatelli of Freakout Records says that his label's band, Acid Tongue, will still play their record-release show at the Tractor on Friday, but with conditions. "In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and Washington state/King County's limits on events with less than 250, Freakout is still proceeding with the release show at the Tractor with a reduced capacity, as Tractor holds 400. This is far from ideal and a major blow to the entire arts community, in our case to the band and Freakout as we have three records dropping in the next couple of months. We need to keep the event and not postpone it, but it's limiting the impact, for sure.

"All that said we are taking quick and creative measures to live stream the show with the support of local videographer Tyler Coray, for those who still want to be involved in the show but couldn't get in with reduced capacity or preferred to not go out."

