Some Places Seem to Be Doing It Right

Our new normal: Scarecrow Video has set up a sanitation station, among other health measures. Chase Burns

Today, Gov. Inslee said that now is not the time to shelter in place. So, for now, some places in Washington remain open. (And some health experts aren't happy about it: "Not taking measures now and waiting for more information is just foolish. It’s better to cut off your foot than to lose your leg," a professor of epidemiology told the Seattle Times.)

See the places permitted to be open, below:

Here is what is and isn’t allowed as of today. pic.twitter.com/6MOOSG3rWp

— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 17, 2020

Retail spaces can stay open as long as they "designate an employee/officer to be responsible for establishing and implementing a social distancing plan." Libraries, golf courses, and even acupuncturists are allowed to be open. As are essential businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies.

Last night, I took a walk through the city with furloughed staffer Jasmyne Keimig to visit Scarecrow Video, and we were surprised with the health measures they'd implemented.

Here's what you see when you enter Scarecrow:



We washed our hands! CB

2) Keep your distance. If a line is forming, maybe take another look around and loop back.



3) Send one person, not the whole posse. Fewer people in line and in store creates a safer environment.



(continued)

— ScarecrowVideo (@ScarecrowVideo) March 19, 2020

6) Use our portable hand washing and sanitation station located by the front doors. Soap is more effective than hand sanitizer. Remember 20-30 seconds.



We appreciate your patronage and support during this time!

— ScarecrowVideo (@ScarecrowVideo) March 19, 2020

In addition to this set-up, the very valuable and incredibly precious archive has set up these new health rules:

They've got the rules on handy sheets of paper when you come into the store.



Courtesy Scarecrow Video

Minbo (1992) comes from director Juzo Itami, who is most known for Tampopo (1985). CB

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the key animators for Puss 'n Boots (1969), one of his earlier projects. CB

Everyone seemed to be following these rules, generally, as they picked out movies for their next week of quarantine. Jasmyne and I usually visit Scarecrow for our Unstreamable column, but since that's on an indefinite hiatus because of our budget cuts, I rented whatever I wanted. I picked these out:We social distanced ourselves away from each other while checking out our DVDs, the distance indicated by black tape on the floor. It felt safe. To check out, I gave them my card, they had gloves on, and I didn't have to sign the receipt. Hands-free, basically!

And then, once we got back to the Hill, we noticed some more social distancing measures. Look at this:



Have you ever seen people so patient for Dick's CB

A security guard made sure people stood away from each other and behind these orange lines. CB