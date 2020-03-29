Westlake Center at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 29.
Westlake Center at 2:45 pm on Sunday, March 29. Christopher Frizzelle

The only people on the street were mannequins in windows. Christopher Frizzelle
Or security guards. Christopher Frizzelle

People are doing a good job of staying at home. Christopher Frizzelle

Not that anything is open anyway. Christopher Frizzelle

I wanted to climb those stairs outside Westlake to get a better view, but they were blocked off. Christopher Frizzelle

Nordstrom's tailors are currently helping make masks. Christopher Frizzelle

The car says "HOMELAND" and in smaller letters: "Patrol Division." Christopher Frizzelle

The birds are doing fine, though. Caution tape on playgrounds doesn't freak them out. Christopher Frizzelle

A group of skaters did roll into Westlake behind me as I snapped this. Christopher Frizzelle

The only other group I saw was a cluster of bike cops. Christopher Frizzelle

But I didn't photograph them either. Christopher Frizzelle

A sign explaining that Westlake Park is closed. Christopher Frizzelle

Has it ever been this empty? This is emptier than Pike Place Market. Christopher Frizzelle

There were occasional signs of life. For example, this shirtless runner. Christopher Frizzelle

Not many cars on the street, either. Here's Seventh Avenue. Christopher Frizzelle

Sixth Avenue. Christopher Frizzelle

Fifth Avenue. Christopher Frizzelle

Fourth Avenue. Christopher Frizzelle

The marquee at the 5th Avenue Theatre. Note the fine print: "Sister Act canceled." Christopher Frizzelle

Well put, Paramount. Christopher Frizzelle
