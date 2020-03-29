Westlake Center at 2:45 pm on Sunday, March 29. Christopher Frizzelle
The only people on the street were mannequins in windows. Christopher Frizzelle
Or security guards. Christopher Frizzelle
People are doing a good job of staying at home. Christopher Frizzelle
Not that anything is open anyway. Christopher Frizzelle
I wanted to climb those stairs outside Westlake to get a better view, but they were blocked off. Christopher Frizzelle
The car says "HOMELAND" and in smaller letters: "Patrol Division." Christopher Frizzelle
The birds are doing fine, though. Caution tape on playgrounds doesn't freak them out. Christopher Frizzelle
A group of skaters did roll into Westlake behind me as I snapped this. Christopher Frizzelle
The only other group I saw was a cluster of bike cops. Christopher Frizzelle
But I didn't photograph them either. Christopher Frizzelle
A sign explaining that Westlake Park is closed. Christopher Frizzelle
Has it ever been this empty? This is emptier than Pike Place Market. Christopher Frizzelle
There were occasional signs of life. For example, this shirtless runner. Christopher Frizzelle
Not many cars on the street, either. Here's Seventh Avenue. Christopher Frizzelle
Sixth Avenue. Christopher Frizzelle
Fifth Avenue. Christopher Frizzelle
Fourth Avenue. Christopher Frizzelle
The marquee at the 5th Avenue Theatre. Note the fine print: "Sister Act canceled." Christopher Frizzelle
Well put, Paramount. Christopher Frizzelle