Meghan McCain Rails Against Jeff Bezos, Says Essential Workers "Should Have Their Pay Doubled"

It would be nice to hear some more Seattle Democrats say the same thing. YouTube screenshot

Following Meghan McCain's pandemic rendezvous with leftism has become one of my pandemic hobbies. Last week, the heir of Arizona thought we needed to "start easing up" on rents, prevent stock buybacks, and make Jeff Bezos pay . Today, she said she was "just absolutely grossed out and disgusted" by "some people in corporate culture," that Jeff Bezos needs to "do the right thing right now," and that the right thing right now would be to have Amazon warehouse and delivery workers' "pay doubled."

Here's the clip:

And some of the transcript:

McCAIN: I've been railing about this for weeks. I think that anyone who is doing any kind of essential work for us right now should not only get hazard pay but should have their pay doubled. And if corporations aren't going to have a conscience enough to take care of these workers... I think it is up to the government, and I think if we have to do another stimulus and aid package for essential workers that's what we have to do at this time. I'm normally like the last person on planet Earth that ever wants the government to give any kind of, you know, financial handout to anyone, but I think these people are putting their lives on the line, putting their families at risk, just for us to be able to get our groceries and needed packages, and, you know, whatever else. I think everyone from truck drivers to janitorial workers to anybody anywhere who is out still working in this kind of environment should 100% be given hazard pay.

The table was all in agreement. She railed about Amazon's treatment of its workers, again, after the commercial break:

McCAIN: "Taking steps" sounds like PR to me. I mean, Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people in the entire world. And I think when you have people like our own company [sic], um Bob Iger, giving up his paycheck for the good of the company, there are good corporate citizens, and I've just been disappointed with the reaction. Because I don't think this country could function without our truck drivers and Amazon workers and I think they're doing such an imperative job for so many Americans. I've been delighted by some people in corporate culture and I have been just absolutely grossed out and disgusted by others, and I implore Jeff Bezos and whomever the CEO of Instacart is to really do the right thing right now.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Bezos is listening. In McCain's words, that means "it is up to the government." So, uh, your move, dudes!