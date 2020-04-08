Does potato farming on your local traffic circle feel like just a little too much right now?
Okay.
Do you have a food-safe, five-gallon bucket? A cloth shopping bag?
Because if you're trying to grow your way to a cheap meal in these pandemic times, those common items can help you produce an easy stack of potatoes at home. Now is the time to get started, and there's no shortage of people eager to show you how online, including this gentleman:
Getting approved for an urban farm on a traffic circle is free, but growing potatoes at home is pretty cheap, too. If you have a bucket and dirt already, you should be able to find some seed potatoes—either online or at one of Seattle's still-open garden supply stores— for around $10.