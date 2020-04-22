The Silent-Reading Party Is Tonight!

The first worldwide silent-reading party was last week. The second one is tonight, 6 pm PST. Tickets here. deliormanli/Getty Images

Last week, we held an experimental reading party on Zoom, and five times as many people bought tickets as can even fit into the Fireside Room at the Sorrento, where the parties usually take place.

"It would be the highlight of my lil quarantine life if the parties happened weekly," people wrote to us afterward. It was "nothing short of a miracle," another person said, adding, "I felt a tear slip down my cheek when it ended." Another said, "It was just lovely to see so many good human faces; many fondly familiar, many excitingly new, all subtly checking each other out with guileless smirks between flipped pages. Felt a little like a vision or whiff of life after this calamity."

So we decided to make this thing weekly—at least while the world is on lockdown and all other parties are literally illegal.

If you're having trouble picturing the reading party on Zoom, here's what it looked like:

Each person is in their own little world, but we're all together. Zoom screenshot

The reason the reading party's so popular is because of the musician, Paul Matthew Moore, who's playing piano in the upper left corner. Zoom screenshot

By the way, you do not need to have your camera on at the party. But all of these people chose to. Zoom screenshot

(If you're in one of these screenshots and you would like me to take the screenshot down, let me know and I will.)

Usually when people hear about the reading party for the first time, they have a lot of questions, so let's see if I can answer a few here.

For the last 11 years, the party has been happening at the Fireside Room, adjacent to the lobby of the Sorrento Hotel. Christopher Frizzelle

Whatever they want. Novels, nonfiction, mysteries, histories, poetry, dystopian sci-fi, Us magazine, children's books, Moby-Dick...

Wait—Us magazine?

Sure! Whatever you want. Does Us magazine still exist? Or maybe you have a stack of unread issues of The New Yorker you want to make headway on? The point is, it doesn't matter what you read. The point is to set aside time for reading and then actually do it.

What's the coolest thing that's ever happened at the silent-reading party?

Oh, easy. The couple that fell in love coming to the silent-reading party. After three years of coming to the party on dates, Ryan (who's in the lower left in that Fireside Room photo above) proposed to Jessica at a reading party, and everyone else in the room looked up from their books and applauded when she said yes.

Did the reading party newlyweds come to last week's Zoom party?

Yes! They both came, and just to give Paul and me a little extra support, they each bought a ticket, and attended on their own computers while being in the same house together. When they walked around or interacted, they occasionally crossed into each other's frame, sometimes sneaking in a kiss on the cheek.

A cute moment between the reading party newlyweds that I happened to capture last week. Zoom screenshot

Yes, there are two in every crowd.

Did you say children's books?

Yes, the reading party has always been all-ages.

But isn't it usually held in a bar?

No, it's held in the Fireside Room at the Sorrento Hotel, which is in a different room than the bar, so children can be there too. Anyway, those rules don't matter at the Zoom party, because you're at home, where the drinks and snacks are free.

What kind of music does Paul play?

His own very mellow arrangements of Erik Satie, Radiohead, Duke Ellington...

How does he play for two hours straight without taking a break?

He's very gifted.

Do some people end up just listening to the music and staring into space?

Yes. Every time Paul plays Erik Satie, I take a little break from whatever I'm reading, tilt my head back, and melt into my chair.

Do I have to be reading? What if I need to do chores or make dinner?

Paul's piano playing would be nonpareil background music for those activities. Last week, one Zoom attendee living out on Orcas Island with his partner had his mother over for dinner, and we all got a view of their candle-lit dinner with a view of water, and they got the reading party music as their ambiance, which is a brilliant use of Paul's magic.

This is what the world used to look like, before social distancing. This was a party in 2016. Christopher Frizzelle

I think it's pretty fun to go to a party where small talk is not allowed. Not being allowed to make small talk weirdly makes you want to make small talk! Since you're going to be on mute, feel free to talk to whoever's in quarantine with you if you want—we won't be able to hear it.

Actually, I was there last week, and there was someone who wasn't muted, and it was really distracting.

Yes, that was a mistake and an accident. It was our first time managing hundreds of people in a Zoom event like this, but we have it dialed in for tonight. Everyone but me and Paul will be muted the entire time.

Was the party popular from the very beginning?

The first party in 2009 was fairly crowded, but it wasn't until this piece about the party went viral on Reddit that we started seeing packed rooms with a line out the door. In 2014, the novelist Gary Shteyngart wrote in Travel + Leisure that "it's the best reading series in Seattle," which also helped get the word out.

So how does the party work virtually? How do I get in?

After you buy a ticket, you will get login information emailed to you shortly before the party starts. At the appointed time, you will be let into a waiting room, and from there you will be given admittance to a big Zoom group with people all around the world.

Will there be any kind of talking or introductory remarks?

Yes, I will say a few words about 10 or 15 minutes in, once we're pretty sure that everyone who wants to be at the party has arrived, and then Paul will tell us a little about what music he's going to play or what mood he's coming into the reading party with, but that's it.

Can we all see what books each other is reading?

Yes! Tonight, during my opening remarks, I'm going to encourage everyone to hold up what they're reading to the camera, so that everyone at the party can scroll through the screens and have a look.

Will people be able to ask each other questions about what we're reading?

Nope. No talking, remember?

What kind of drinks and snacks should one make at home to go with this party?

Whatever you want. It's raining in Seattle today, so my spread will probably include some kind of whiskey, a cheese plate, and maybe a little chocolate. Last week, it was sunny, so I drank rose and ate almonds. Individual geographies will vary.

How long does the party last?

Two hours. But you will be fully in control of your experience and if you don't feel like reading for two hours, you can drop out at any time.

Who else should I tell about this party?

It would mean the world to me if you could think of 2-5 people who would never hear about the reading party otherwise—grandparents, your old college roommate, your veterinarian—and tell them about it. My dream is to get the whole world to set aside two hours a week to read. Many people always intend to set aside time for reading, but never get around to it. A little healthy peer pressure in the form of seeing people all around the world do this together could be good motivation.

What if I live in London and want to attend, but 6 pm Seattle time means 3 am in London?

Guess you'll have to set your alarm.

I love Paul's music and I want to give him a tip. How do I do that?

Please do! Paul's music is a miracle. The spell he casts is incredible. What he plays at this party is specifically designed to enhance rather than distract from the act of reading. He's the accompanist to the dance department at the University of Washington, so he's good at playing for long stretches, and being able to play anything. He's also the kindest, most humble person I know, and he's got a kid at home to support, so be generous. You can tip him on Venmo or PayPal; his PayPal is paulislove@yahoo.com.

Okay, how do I get in again?

Tickets are here, available on a sliding scale. If you can only afford $5, pay $5. If you can afford $20, pay $20. Ticket buyers get an email the day of the party with login information.

What if I have a question you didn't answer?

You can shoot us an email: silentreading@thestranger.com.