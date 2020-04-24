Slog AM: Construction News Expected, Nightlife Industry Gets Help, Don't Inject Disinfectant

Construction on the new convention center downtown has been halted for weeks. Christopher Frizzelle

Workers in that industry "could learn on Friday when they can go back to work as the daily number of coronavirus cases are slowly ticking down," KIRO reports. Inslee is holding a press conference today at 11:30 with executives in the construction industry, and "elective surgeries, some outdoor activity, and construction were the restrictions he wanted to restart first."

Passenger traffic at airport sinks 95 percent: "The numbers are in dramatic contrast to the go, go years that have described Sea-Tac for much of this past decade, zooming to become the eighth busiest airport in the country. For several years it was the fastest growing in the nation."

Nightlife industry to get financial assistance from the county: County exec Dow Constantine has proposed an additional $57 million for crisis response, $2 million of which would go to 4Culture, and another $2 million which would go to "assist science and arts-education organizations, as well as live music venues," Brendan Kiley reports at the Seattle Times.

"I’m stoked that the county is showing that they do understand our worth," said Steven Severin, co-owner of Neumos (where Rostam performed in February 2018, above). Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

"Whatever slice of the $2 million allocation goes to music venues, Severin... said much more is needed."

As Mudede has written: The live music industry is facing the prospect of extinction if they don't get serious help from the government.

Good news for cyclists and pedestrians in Greenwood, Othello, Rainier Beach, Beacon Hill and Central District: "Six more miles of residential streets in Seattle will be closed to vehicle traffic to create space for pedestrians and bicyclists."

"We are afraid … we have no voice." Those are the words of a worker at a meat-packing plant in Eastern Washington where "a severe outbreak" of COVID-19 cases has "spread to some 100 workers and family members."

#InjectDisinfectant and #DontDrinkBleach are trending on social media: Because of what the dumbest powerful person in world history said yesterday.

Trump says in this video: "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

Response from doctors? "People will die," said Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. “This is dangerous.”

Response from Lysol? "Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," a spokesperson said.

OK, we can't end Slog AM on such a stupid note. Is there a smart political leader we could hear from, to wipe our minds clean of the president's stupidity? Why yes. Yes there is.

Lorena González, president of the Seattle City Council, holding her three-month-old. Courtesy of Lorena González

"Just three short months ago, I was welcoming the arrival of our very healthy baby girl," she said. "And now we are living in a very different world." Watch her whole message here.

ICYMI, González cut short her maternity leave by two weeks: Just to help the city respond to the COVID-19 crisis.