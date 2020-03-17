Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda has been serving as pro-tem council president while Council President Lorena Gonzalez was on maternity leave.
Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, left, had been serving as pro-tem council president while Council President Lorena Gonzalez, right, was on maternity leave. LESTER BLACK

Seattle City Council President Lorena Gonzalez has cut her maternity leave about two weeks short so that she can provide more in-person leadership as the city responds to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic fallout.

Gonzelez went on leave starting on Jan. 8 and her first child, daughter Nadia Luciana González-Williams, was born on Jan. 13. Gonzalez's leave was meant to be 12 weeks long, but, she announced today on Twitter, she is cutting it short in the wake of COVID-19 and will be returning to work on Thursday.

In her absence, other council members such as Lisa Herbold, Debora Juarez, and Teresa Mosqueda have taken up council president duties. Mosqueda returned from her own maternity leave just weeks ago and has been acting council president pro-tem during the entirety of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In her announcement, Gonzalez explained her "difficult decision":

And, while I'm at it, here's baby Nadia again because we can never have enough babies: