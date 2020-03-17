Council President Lorena Gonzalez Cuts Maternity Leave Short Because of COVID-19 Crisis

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, left, had been serving as pro-tem council president while Council President Lorena Gonzalez, right, was on maternity leave. LESTER BLACK

Seattle City Council President Lorena Gonzalez has cut her maternity leave about two weeks short so that she can provide more in-person leadership as the city responds to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic fallout.

Gonzelez went on leave starting on Jan. 8 and her first child, daughter Nadia Luciana González-Williams, was born on Jan. 13. Gonzalez's leave was meant to be 12 weeks long, but, she announced today on Twitter, she is cutting it short in the wake of COVID-19 and will be returning to work on Thursday.

In her absence, other council members such as Lisa Herbold, Debora Juarez, and Teresa Mosqueda have taken up council president duties. Mosqueda returned from her own maternity leave just weeks ago and has been acting council president pro-tem during the entirety of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In her announcement, Gonzalez explained her "difficult decision":

@CMTMosqueda will continue to serve as Council President Pro Tem through Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A special thank you goes to @CMTMosqueda, who has spent much of her Pro Tem assignment dealing with the the impacts of this pandemic on the operations of the Legislative Department and our City’s response to the pandemic; all while juggling new motherhood.

@SeattleCouncil’s staff — from technology, to communications, analysts, administrative and aides — have all done a phenomenal job adapting to and complying with #SocialDistancing recommendations while fulfilling their ongoing work demands.

While it is difficult to end my maternity leave early, I’m excited to transition back into full-time work to work with my @SeattleCouncil colleagues, @MayorJenny and our state and regional partners on the #COVIDー19 response and non-#COVIDー19 work that demands our attention.

And, while I'm at it, here's baby Nadia again because we can never have enough babies: