They can occur two to 14 days after exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Jesse Ventura is considering running for president... as a part of the Green party.



OK, I've decided I'm going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I've endorsed the party and I'm testing the waters. #mondaythoughts #MondayMorning #MondayMotivaton #MondayMood

— Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 27, 2020

A top E.R. doctor in New York City committed suicide Sunday: Her father attributed her suicide to her work environment. From the New York Times:

Dr. Breen, 49, did not have a history of mental illness, her father said. But he said that when he last spoke with her, she seemed detached, and he could tell something was wrong. She had described to him an onslaught of patients who were dying before they could even be taken out of ambulances. “She was truly in the trenches of the front line,” he said. He added: “Make sure she’s praised as a hero, because she was. She’s a casualty just as much as anyone else who has died.”

Michelle Obama has a new documentary dropping on Netflix: It's called Becoming. It comes out on May 6.



I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film. pic.twitter.com/fqsIbhXYeL

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2020

"Seattle might be in the middle of... a 100-day lockdown to beat the coronavirus."

PSA: Scarecrow Video has a great rental-by-mail trial program going on. Email them at campaigns@scarecrow.com for more info. On Saturday I put in my first order (The Family Game, Underwater Love, Lisa Picard Is Famous, The Nymph, and Super Mario Bros. [again]). They mailed it out within a day.



South Korea keeps claiming Kim Jong Un is alive: The country continues to deny rumors that the supreme leader's health is failing.

Don't worry, Trump says he "has a good idea" of how Kim Jong Un is doing seconds before saying "nobody knows where he is."

Headline of the day: California commission seeks removal of official who threw cat and drank during Zoom meeting

Another memorable headline: CVS and UPS team up for drone deliveries to retirees amid coronavirus outbreak

Excuse me? "UPS’ drone subsidiary and the CVS pharmacy chain say they’ll start delivering prescription medicines to the nation’s largest retirement community next month, using Matternet’s M2 drone delivery system," reports GeekWire.



Do you automatically agree to a corporation's Terms of Service by using a certain hashtag? Disney seems to think so. May 4 is known as Star Wars Day because May 4 sounds like "May the Force be with you" (stupid, IMHO, but that's not what we're here to discuss), and geeks have used the hashtag #MayThe4th to tag their content. Disney announced today that you're agreeing to their Terms of Service by using the hashtag.



By sharing your message with us using #MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use here: https://t.co/G0AyToufQ5

— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

Twitter people were pissed, and then Disney did a little equivocating.



The above legal language applies ONLY to replies to this tweet using #MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. These replies may appear in something special on May the 4th!

— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

Republicans lash out at media for "double standard" on sexual assault allegations against Biden compared to Kavanaugh. From The Hill:

"At the very least, it's pretty obvious that the same people who were outraged about ... unproven allegations against Justice Kavanaugh when he was in high school seem to have little or no interest, or certainly not as much interest, in suggestions of improper behavior by an adult who is in the Senate. I think these things ought to be dealt with symmetrically," [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell said Monday. Tara Reade, a former Biden Senate staffer, has said Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, when she worked in the then-senator's office. Biden has not addressed the allegation, but his campaign has denied it.

It's untrue that no one is talking about the allegations: Despite what Fox News is claiming, Democrats and left-leaning media have been covering the allegations. AOC has said we should talk about it, Amy Klobuchar said we should talk about it, Bernie said we should talk about it. New York Times, CNN, and plenty of media companies continue to write and report on the allegations and its coverage.

Here's the latest update: It appears Tara Reade's mother called into the Larry King Show in 1993 and referenced the alleged assault. The evidence may help corroborate Reade's claim:

Jeanette Altimus: “Hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do, besides go to the press in Washington. My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all. And the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it, out of respect for him.” Love Slog AM/PM? Want to support The Stranger? Contribute here. Larry King: “Or she had a story to tell, but out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it.” Jeanette Altimus: “That’s true.”

While we're mentioning Senate Majority Leaders... Harry Reid says you "deserve to be informed" about unidentified flying objects. In 2007, Reid devoted funding to a $22 million program dedicated to investigating UFOs.

