Slog PM: Relax, It's Just Chaos

Thanks, USPS sticker. Jasmyne Keimig / Sticker Patrol

Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his illicit Russian contacts.



His lies do not now become truths.



This dismissal does not exonerate him.



But it does incriminate Bill Barr.



In the worst politicization of the Justice Department in its history.

— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 7, 2020

Chairman Nadler: "The decision to drop the charges against General Flynn is outrageous. The evidence against Gen. Flynn is overwhelming. He pleaded guilty to lying to investigators ... Americans are right to be furious and worried about the continued erosion of our rule of law."

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 7, 2020

The Justice Department has dropped its criminal case against Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser who pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian diplomat in late 2016. Democrats want Attorney General Barr to resign over this. The Wall Street Journal's editorial board called the fiasco vindication . CNN's analyst said the news was "something [he] never expected to see from the United States Department of Justice." Lots of takes here:

Very sad news: After nine years in business, one of Seattle's best pasta restaurants will close permanently. We'll miss you, Il Corvo.

The battle over the United States Postal Services has a few new developments: Notably, "a top donor to President Trump and the Republican National Committee will be named the new head of the Postal Service," reports the Washington Post. Trump wants USPS to dramatically raise its prices, a move many have read as a vendetta against Jeff Bezos. Meanwhile, the Package Coalition, a new coalition that includes Amazon, eBay, the National Retail Federation, and others, released this ad last night on Fox News:



Russia's coronavirus cases are surging: The country passed France and Germany to become the country with the fifth-highest number of confirmed cases, at around 177,160. That number is surely higher, as Russia has had a significant problem with false negative tests. Moscow's mayor has said the real number of cases could be more than triple the country's official total.

Turns out that Trump valet who tested positive served Trump his meals, among other duties. Valets do not wear masks.

After two very long meetings, the Seattle City Council's Budget Committee was expected to vote on the "Tax Amazon" legislation proposed by Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales. And then... this breaking update, from the Seattle Times:

The Seattle City Council will stop deliberating a proposal to tax large corporations, council leaders said Thursday, citing a statewide coronavirus-emergency proclamation that restricts what public agencies can discuss during the health crisis.

Apparently the two previous meetings weren't a waste of time during a coronavirus-emergency proclamation, but the vote is?

There's a lot to question here, but "some Seattle progressives worry this decision portends a stumble into austerity," wrote Rich Smith earlier on Slog. Read more here and here.

While that was all going down... The Mayor's Office announced that nearly 20 miles of Seattle streets will be permanently closed. More updates, per the Seattle Times:



In addition to the street closures, SDOT also is adjusting the timing of traffic signals and pedestrian walk signals to give people more time to cross the street and avoid bunching. Instead of pushing the arrow to request a walk signal, about 75% of the nearly 600 walking signals in denser parts of Seattle, including downtown, will be automated so people don’t need to touch a surface. [SDOT Director Sam] Zimbabwe said cities across the country are re-evaluating their streets amid the pandemic. “We’re all looking to each other, and Seattle is rapidly responding to changes in how people are using streets,” he said.

Safe and Healthy Streets have been an important tool for families in our neighborhoods to get outside, get some exercise and enjoy the nice weather. That's why, in partnership with @seattledot, we are making at least 20 miles of these streets permanent. https://t.co/OAJ63Q3erW — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 7, 2020

That's great, and also what Rich said:



Why SDOT gets to roll out a new permanent rule during the pandemic while the council can't even have a meeting on a tax because part of it might extend beyond the pandemic is perplexing.https://t.co/Y7BBz2U4cb @richsssmith — The Stranger 🗞 (@TheStranger) May 8, 2020

Indianapolis police have killed three people in eight hours: Two police shootings. One pregnant woman fatally struck by a police car. One of the police shootings was partially caught on Facebook Live. In that video, a detective joked about one of the slain, saying, "Think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie." What the fuck is going on?



Folks at 62nd and Michigan Road. Perhaps 150 here now. pic.twitter.com/5cBOYlkurz — Robert Scheer (@bobscheer) May 7, 2020

"Don't give up, y'all hear me? Because I know the pain." - Erica Bailey, daughter of Aaron Bailey who was killed by police in 2017. pic.twitter.com/xDTlJZpg3x — Justin L. Mack (@justinlmack) May 7, 2020

The jobs report comes out tomorrow: Mudede will have something to say about it in Slog AM. The Times is predicting it will be a "portrait of devastation."

Look, we're all playing Animal Crossing: I'm sad I missed these four minutes.



Ok I am going to open my DMs for exactly 4 minutes for Dodo code submission. Why 4? Who knows. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/ZWgivtpILS

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

Here's an AP fact check on recent statements from Trump about kids and if they are "safe" from coronavirus. If you have the patience for it. (TL;DR they're not.)

Walking past all the colorful murals popping up around Seattle this afternoon, I was reminded how Seattle has always needed more color. Now seems like a good time to repaint Seattle's eyesores. I agree with Greg Scruggs: the Terminal 86 Grain Facility is hideous. It must be painted. I recommend Nikita Ares do the job.

Oregon will start its phased reopening on May 15. Blair Stenvick has the details over on Blogtown.

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 891 deaths and 16,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state. That's an increase of 21 deaths and 326 cases from the day before.

This dude has been freestyling for over 24 hours live online: San Francisco rapper George Watsky just broke the record for the world’s longest freestyle, which was set at 25 hours and 56 minutes by Pablo Alvarez in 2017. Watsky is planning on going until he hits 33 hours and 30 minutes*. He’s raised over $100,000 on Twitch, with proceeds going to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.



*Although, at the time of posting this, it appears he's taking a break? Can he do that? Maybe he didn't make it to 33 hours.