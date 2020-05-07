Thanks, USPS sticker.
Well, this is extraordinary: The Justice Department has dropped its criminal case against Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser who pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian diplomat in late 2016. Democrats want Attorney General Barr to resign over this. The Wall Street Journal's editorial board called the fiasco vindication. CNN's analyst said the news was "something [he] never expected to see from the United States Department of Justice." Lots of takes here:

Very sad news: After nine years in business, one of Seattle's best pasta restaurants will close permanently. We'll miss you, Il Corvo.

The battle over the United States Postal Services has a few new developments: Notably, "a top donor to President Trump and the Republican National Committee will be named the new head of the Postal Service," reports the Washington Post. Trump wants USPS to dramatically raise its prices, a move many have read as a vendetta against Jeff Bezos. Meanwhile, the Package Coalition, a new coalition that includes Amazon, eBay, the National Retail Federation, and others, released this ad last night on Fox News:

Russia's coronavirus cases are surging: The country passed France and Germany to become the country with the fifth-highest number of confirmed cases, at around 177,160. That number is surely higher, as Russia has had a significant problem with false negative tests. Moscow's mayor has said the real number of cases could be more than triple the country's official total.

Turns out that Trump valet who tested positive served Trump his meals, among other duties. Valets do not wear masks.

After two very long meetings, the Seattle City Council's Budget Committee was expected to vote on the "Tax Amazon" legislation proposed by Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales. And then... this breaking update, from the Seattle Times:

The Seattle City Council will stop deliberating a proposal to tax large corporations, council leaders said Thursday, citing a statewide coronavirus-emergency proclamation that restricts what public agencies can discuss during the health crisis.

Apparently the two previous meetings weren't a waste of time during a coronavirus-emergency proclamation, but the vote is?

There's a lot to question here, but "some Seattle progressives worry this decision portends a stumble into austerity," wrote Rich Smith earlier on Slog. Read more here and here.

While that was all going down... The Mayor's Office announced that nearly 20 miles of Seattle streets will be permanently closed. More updates, per the Seattle Times:

In addition to the street closures, SDOT also is adjusting the timing of traffic signals and pedestrian walk signals to give people more time to cross the street and avoid bunching.

Instead of pushing the arrow to request a walk signal, about 75% of the nearly 600 walking signals in denser parts of Seattle, including downtown, will be automated so people don’t need to touch a surface.

[SDOT Director Sam] Zimbabwe said cities across the country are re-evaluating their streets amid the pandemic. “We’re all looking to each other, and Seattle is rapidly responding to changes in how people are using streets,” he said.


That's great, and also what Rich said:


Indianapolis police have killed three people in eight hours: Two police shootings. One pregnant woman fatally struck by a police car. One of the police shootings was partially caught on Facebook Live. In that video, a detective joked about one of the slain, saying, "Think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie." What the fuck is going on?


The jobs report comes out tomorrow: Mudede will have something to say about it in Slog AM. The Times is predicting it will be a "portrait of devastation."

Look, we're all playing Animal Crossing: I'm sad I missed these four minutes.

Here's an AP fact check on recent statements from Trump about kids and if they are "safe" from coronavirus. If you have the patience for it. (TL;DR they're not.)

Walking past all the colorful murals popping up around Seattle this afternoon, I was reminded how Seattle has always needed more color. Now seems like a good time to repaint Seattle's eyesores. I agree with Greg Scruggs: the Terminal 86 Grain Facility is hideous. It must be painted. I recommend Nikita Ares do the job.

Oregon will start its phased reopening on May 15. Blair Stenvick has the details over on Blogtown.

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 891 deaths and 16,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state. That's an increase of 21 deaths and 326 cases from the day before.

This dude has been freestyling for over 24 hours live online: San Francisco rapper George Watsky just broke the record for the world’s longest freestyle, which was set at 25 hours and 56 minutes by Pablo Alvarez in 2017. Watsky is planning on going until he hits 33 hours and 30 minutes*. He’s raised over $100,000 on Twitch, with proceeds going to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

*Although, at the time of posting this, it appears he's taking a break? Can he do that? Maybe he didn't make it to 33 hours.