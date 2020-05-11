Slog PM: #TRUMPMELTDOWN; 80,000 People Die of COVID-19 in US in Two Months; MASK UP!!!

The local story of the day is to MASK UP!!! King County

Rich has everything you need to know from today's virtual press conference on mask use in King County riiiiiiiight here.

Does the hanky code apply to masks? Just wondering. If so, my mask says I'm an "orphan boy looking for daddy," according to that linked chart.

The White House will require most officials to wear masks: "President Trump is still unlikely to wear a mask or face covering, aides say."

#TRUMPMELTDOWN was trending today... because of this:



Once again, @weijia pushes back on @realDonaldTrump’s bullshit + racism.



Weijia, you are on the best reporters in the business. We salute you!



Watch Donald’s meltdown at the #TrumpPressConference. pic.twitter.com/fT158pYoEJ

— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) May 11, 2020

Press questions continue to undo our president: CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked Trump why he thinks it's important to make coronavirus testing a “global competition." He then told Jiang, a Chinese-American: "Maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, okay?” Jiang asked Trump: “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?” And then it devolved pretty quickly, with Trump storming off. Watch the press meltdown here.

I remain shocked and ashamed of my homeland, Clearwater, Florida. DON'T KILL MY GRANDPA, ASSHOLES! (To be fair, my grandpa is probably among these push-up protestors. He loves CrossFit.)



WATCH: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen in Florida are doing squats and push-ups outside the Clearwater courthouse https://t.co/3BVzxHQPEJ #Florida #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3cjgQ6kaM8

— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

9-1-1, please put me in touch with the antitrust team: AMC's stocks soared—they're up 40%—after a weekend report speculated on a merger between Amazon and the world's largest chain of movie theaters.

Amazon has been interested in buying movie theater chains for a bit: In 2018, Bloomberg wrote about Amazon's interest in Landmark Theatres.

We've got Pride t-shirts, baby! We put together these great t-shirts just for staff last summer and were surprised by how many inquiries we got from people who wanted to buy them. Now you can!



Last year everyone wanted one of our pride shirts ft. @misstexas1988 + beau degas + juan keyai. Now they're for sale! Super soft! Two-week ordering window, so get 'em fast! https://t.co/FGfK0KZJ90

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) May 11, 2020

Time for a check-in with Nathalie Graham: She's got some more updates from today at the Seattle City Council.

Whew! Two more bills meant to look out for Seattle's renters were passed by the Seattle City Council today: Look, it’s not rental assistance but it’s something at least. The first bill, co-sponsored by Tammy Morales and Kshama Sawant, prohibits landlords from using a tenant's eviction history during this period of civil emergency, as well as six months after the emergency is lifted, to deny tenancy. What’s the big deal? Eviction history is often used by landlords as a determinant for whether a prospective tenant will be good to rent to or not. The thought process behind this council bill is that evictions will likely impact more people in the wake of the civil emergency being lifted. It may seem redundant considering the state's eviction moratorium and a law passed last week by the Seattle City Council that allows anyone facing eviction in the post-eviction moratorium times to use COVID-19 as a legal defense. But, if an eviction case was filed in a court, no matter the outcome, there will be a record of it. The second thing is mandatory payment plans: If you’re behind on rent right now, at any time during the city’s state of emergency, or six months after it’s lifted, your landlord is required to work out a payment plan with you to make up lost rent. These are the parameters to that:

Up to one month or less of rent must be paid back in three installments;

Over one month and up to two months of rent must be paid back in five installments; and

Over two months of rent must be paid back in six installments

Thanks, Nathalie!

In the grave of Bar Ferdinand, a new wine-focused bar called Light Sleeper will rise.

Sad food news: Biscuit Bitch will indefinitely close its Pioneer Square and White Center locations. Click here to read a letter from the owner.

The world's longest-running cartoon, Japan's Sazae-san, has to halt production due to the coronavirus. It first aired in 1969 and has only been interrupted once, in 1975 due to Japan's oil crisis.



WOW



EVEN SAZAE-SAN ISN'T INVINCIBLE https://t.co/BVPTgXLbvv

— Ninty 🌸Play Sakura Wars!🌸 (@NintenZ) May 11, 2020

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 945 deaths and 17,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state. That's an increase of 231 cases from the day before.

The death toll in the United States has now passed over 80,000 people. Two months ago, the official death toll was 38. We are the hardest-hit country in the world.

Trump declared victory today: “We have met the moment and we have prevailed."

