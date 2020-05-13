Slog PM: The Darkest Winter in Modern History, a Hateful Road to the White House, TOTORO!

The news is pretty bleak today but there's a Totoro mention at the end of this post. Studio Ghibli

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned the state's stay-home order, calling it "unlawful" and "unenforceable."

Ruh roh: Coronavirus Test Used at the White House May Have False Negative Rate As High As 48 Percent

Breonna Taylor was just 26: According to a lawsuit being presented in Louisville, Kentucky, police executed a "botched" search warrant on March 13 and entered a woman's home. She and her boyfriend thought they were being burglarized and shot at the officers in self-defense. The officers fired "more than 20 shots into the apartment." The woman, EMT worker Breonna Taylor, was shot and killed. More details here and below:



The pandemic disproportionately killing African Americans spared Breonna Taylor, an EMT and essential worker in Louisville, only for her to die as one of the black Americans disproportionately killed by police every year. My latest: https://t.co/JTV4QTaX3a

— Errin Haines isn’t going anywhere! 🧼🧴🙏🏾 (@emarvelous) May 12, 2020

We need blood: COVID-19 has cut blood drives around the country. So the FDA rushed out new guidelines that finally sorta kinda* allows male blood donors who have sex with men to give blood (*but only if they haven't had man-on-man sex in the last three months, which at this point in the pandemic might be fairly commonplace). And yet, "it may take four to six months for blood centers to implement these changes as computer systems and procedures need to be updated," reports Dan Facundo for Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Um, what?

Hear ye, hear ye: The Tree Song of the NIMBYs has returned, now ft. rockin' vibes.



the tree song lady emailed me the new music video of the tree song. it features an electric guitar solo, drums, and footage of treeshttps://t.co/6Z7uBBO0X7

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) May 13, 2020

CNN's Harry Enten thinks there are two groups of voters who may determine the 2020 election: "Double-haters" (people who hate Biden and Trump) and "non-haters" (people who don't hate either Biden or Trump). Okay! I'd consider myself a double-hater, I guess, and a recent CNN poll showed Biden leading that group by 50 points. Non-haters favor Trump, apparently, so I guess Biden's gotta ride that hate to the White House.

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 975 deaths and 17,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state. That's an increase of 13 deaths and 182 cases from yesterday.

Seattle now has at least one case of the rare inflammatory disease impacting children that's a result of COVID-19. Details about the patient are scant due to privacy concerns. More from KUOW:

It’s being called "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome." It involves a “hyper response” of the child’s immune system to the virus, according to Dr. Michael Portman, who directs pediatric cardiovascular research at Children’s. It can lead to inflammation of the blood vessels, and affect the heart’s arteries, leading to coronary aneurysms. In similar diseases, that can lead to lifelong heart issues, Portman said.

Seems like a decent idea: Uber will require drivers and riders to show they are wearing masks. The mask policy will remain in effect through June and potentially longer.



Starting Monday, Uber will require drivers to submit photos of themselves to show they're wearing masks. Drivers can cancel trips if riders aren't wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/2bLZKU4ImP

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) May 13, 2020

Dr. Rick Bright's got more dire warnings: Bright was removed as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority last month and claimed in a whistleblower complaint he was removed for pushing back against Trump's promotion of hydroxychloroquine. Bright will testify before a House health committee tomorrow and his written testimony is already making headlines: “Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history,” Bright plans on telling Congress tomorrow. Of course Mr. Bright would love a dark metaphor.

I hate this: And I'm also sending it to every one of my relatives in Florida who are excited about going back to packed restaurants ASAP.



A restaurant in Japan did an experiment showing how fast a ‘virus’ spreads that setting... pic.twitter.com/kLIX2986OG

— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 11, 2020

We've got our first named subtropical storm of the season: Meet Arthur. Maybe a hurricane is the only thing that can keep Floridians inside.



The odds of our first storm developing off the southeast coast this weekend are growing. Now a 70% chance of #Arthur developing. Main concern for the southeast would be some rough surf and rip currents. #gawx #flwx #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ILzKfzPGdO

— Jeff Cox (@JeffCoxWGXA) May 13, 2020

Knock knock! It's Rich Smith with a lil' update on some drama in the Senate:

Everyone’s dunking on Bernie for missing a key privacy vote: Wednesday morning the Senate voted on an amendment to the "USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020," lol, that would have blocked U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and the FBI from being able to snoop on your internet browsing history without a warrant under the FISA rules. That amendment failed to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass by ONE VOTE, thanks to the Republicans and the 10 Democrats who voted against the amendment, but also thanks to four Senators who missed the vote for ~reasons~. The vote skippers include Sens. Lamar Alexander (coward), Ben Sasse (coward), Bernie Sanders (TRAITOR!!!!), and Washington’s very own self-described “mom in tennis shoes,” Patty Murray. A spokesperson for Murray told The Stranger she would have supported the amendment: But she was “on her way back to DC when the vote was called.” The three available readings here are that she either simply messed up her scheduling, she had trouble finding a flight to Washington DC, or she purposefully skipped the vote. In a statement, her spokesperson pointed out that Murray voted against the original FISA Amendments Act of 2008 and its reauthorization in 2012 and 2017, and added that she has "consistently fought to rein in the warrantless collection of American’s personal data and communications, and to subject the Intelligence Community to greater oversight and accountability." So…..seems like she was just out of the loop on the Senate moving this bill. In any event, a shonda on the ten Democrats who actively voted against the amendment: Sens Carper, Casey, Feinstein, Hassan, Jones, Kaine, Manchin, Shaheen, Warner, and Whitehorse.

Thanks, Rich!

BREAKING, from Daily Beast's Blake Montgomery:

The judge in the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn announced Wednesday that he has appointed a retired judge as an amicus curiae to examine whether there is any reason why Flynn should not be held in contempt of court for perjury. Though Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, the DOJ set off a firestorm of criticism by filing a motion earlier this week to dismiss charges against him. Love Slog AM/PM? More than ever, The Stranger is relying on your contributions to help fund our coverage. With a one-time or recurring donation, you can support local, independent media and help keep columns like Slog AM/PM around. Judge Emmet Sullivan is also asking the former district court judge, John Gleeson, to argue against the Department of Justice’s decision to drop charges against the former Trump adviser. Before becoming a judge, Gleeson was well-known for prosecuting mafiosoes, including securing a conviction for Gambino boss John Gotti on racketeering and murder charges.

A cute drawing exercise: Toshio Suzuki, the former president of Japan's Studio Ghibli, dropped this online tutorial for drawing one of Ghibli's most popular characters, Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro. It's in Japanese but it's still cute, and we need a little cute to round out this day.



If you'd like something in English: (Re)watch this Message to the City from Ellen Forney and try out her relaxing drawing exercise.

