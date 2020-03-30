A Message to the City from Ellen Forney

Ellen Forney is an cartoonist and public artist. Today, she shows you inside her sketch pad. Courtesy of Ellen Forney

Good morning.

It's Monday, March 30, and today's message comes from the cartoonist and public artist Ellen Forney.

"I'm going to show you a drawing game that is very calming and meditative. And it's a game that you can play by yourself," she says in her message. "I'll show you."

She adds, "This is the first time I've been outside in a couple of days."

Ellen is the author of the New York Times-bestselling graphic memoir, Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo, & Me, the story of her diagnosis and struggle with bipolar disorder. Her other books include Rock Steady: Brilliant Advice From My Bipolar Life, which is a handbook full of coping tools and a guide to maintaining mental health.

Her work has appeared many times on the cover of The Stranger. A gallery of those covers is below.

Ellen won a Stranger Genius Award in 2012. Photo by Kelly O

Forney grew up in Philadelphia and lives in Seattle, and teaches comics at Cornish College of the Arts. You can follow her on Instagram here.

In addition to all the comics of hers that have appeared inside The Stranger, here are some of her memorable covers:

A cover from July of 1993, back when The Stranger was published out of a house in Wallingford.

A cover from March of 1995, when the paper was going through a redesign, so the theme was "change."

A cover from November of 1995.

A cover from March of 1996 acknowledging International Women's Day. "Note that the usually-phallic rockets look like breasts. Thank you, you're welcome," Ellen has said.

A cover from November of 1996.

An April 1997 collaboration with the artist Shawn Wolfe.

A cover from February of 2003.

A cover from July of 2007.

A cover from September of 2008 (a self-portrait of the artist's mouth).

A cover from December of 2008.

Thank you so much for your message, Ellen, and for giving us new ideas of how to relax with nothing more than a pen and piece of paper.

And thanks for showing us inside your sketch pad!

Have a calm, creative Monday, everyone.