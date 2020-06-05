Slog AM: "Where Is the Love?"

The crowd as of 2 am.

Good morning! It's past 2 a.m. and we're signing off for the evening from 11th and Pine, where the seventh night of protests related to the killing of George Floyd continues outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct. You can read all of our earlier updates from tonight's protest here

The morning started off by singing "Happy Birthday" to Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers after they entered her apartment in plainclothes with a battering ram. The officers were serving a "no-knock warrant," which allowed them to enter without identifying themselves. After a confrontation, officers shot Taylor at least eight times. She was an E.M.T. and would have been 27 today. Post birthday wishes, the crowd started chanting "rest in peace, fuck the police."



And then an explosion:



At around 12:45 a.m., what appears to be a firework went off inside the crowd of protestors: The crowd had been peaceful the entire night and was dancing to music when the explosion went off. In the ensuing confusion, a couple of protestors threw traffic cones and signs across the barricade as more SPD officers and National Guard came to the police line, putting on gas masks and issuing warnings.



Protestors called on people to stop throwing things: The DJ started playing “Where Is the Love?” by the Black Eyes Peas, which, uh, strangely helped de-escalate things.

Two protestors even crossed the police barriers to sprinkle flowers in front of the police line: Police then warned them to stay on their side of the barricade.



As of 2 am, this was the scene: Night!

