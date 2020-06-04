Slog PM: Mourning Badge Policy Changes, New Evidence in Ahmaud Arbery Case

Chief Carmen Best announced a changed to the mourning band policy. She was still wearing one during this press conference. Courtesy of Seattle Channel

We're experimenting with Slog AM/PM formats as we meet the present moment. Today, Slog PM will work as a live blog starting at 3:30 p.m. The most recent updates will be at the top of the post.

3:30 PM

SPD is going to do something about the mourning badge thing: The Seattle Police Department tradition of honoring fallen officers by putting a black strip on officers' badges—right over their badge numbers—has drawn Seattle's ire this week. Finally, after outrage about accountability and transparency, Chief Carmen Best announced that she would be issuing a directive to change the policy to allow badge numbers to be visible. This could take a "day or two," according to Best.

Mayor Jenny Durkan addressed the city: She had some nice words to say about the peaceful protest last night where no tear gas was fired for the first time this week (thanks, SPD) and about her conversations with Omari Salisbury, the journalist who filmed the now-infamous pink umbrella video from Monday. She cited that Salisbury advised SPD to get better speakers so the crowd could hear what SPD was saying. Durkan is going to try to make that happen. "When we come together and listen we can move forward," she said.

Durkan, citing an interview btwn journalist Omari Salisbury and Chief Best, says setting up a sound system for police to communicate with protesters "should help," calls it evidence of "moving forward." I don't see that suggestion on this list of demands https://t.co/1RF3ZWBZFb pic.twitter.com/tN3R5lP1UB — Rich Smith (@richsssmith) June 4, 2020

It's Omari's birthday today:



On a different note: Biden's VPs



News in the Ahmaud Arbery case: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia while he was jogging. Evidence revealed in court on Thursday that Arbery "was repeatedly boxed in by two pickup trucks as he desperately tried to escape." He was then shot in the chest by Travis McMichael, according to the driver of the second pickup truck, Roddie Bryan. McMichael fired three times. Bryan said McMichael said the n-word after he had shot Arbery, standing over his body.

Who needs Capitol Hill block party?

