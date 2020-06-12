The Black Lives Matter Statewide Silent March: Is meeting up at Judkins Park at 1, and the march itself begins at 2. It's two miles long and expected to last 90 minutes. Here's a map.
The Stranger Gave All Employees a Paid Day Off: To be able to participate in the march/protest/walkout. But we didn't want to leave you empty-handed on Slog this morning, so I got up early, walked over to the #CHAZ, and snapped pictures of what early morning looks like.
I will drop in brief news items: Between the pictures.
A petition has been started: Pushing for the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct building "to be turned into a community center."
A Tacoma woman has been charged: With "five federal counts of arson for burning five Seattle Police Department vehicles in the area of 6th and Pine Streets downtown" two weeks ago.
SPD claims response times are way up: "Chief Carmen Best says it is taking on average 18 minutes for officers to get to emergency calls."
Then again SPD said #CHAZ insiders were shaking down businesses for money: Which was completely made up, so who can believe a single thing SPD says?
Fuck. "An Asian giant hornet was found in Bellingham," KIRO reports. "The person who found the hornet told WSDA officials that it was wiggling on their porch, and they stepped on it and killed it."
"It is my expectation that schools will open this fall for in-person instruction." So says the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.
King County Metro: Announced that it is cutting services for the fall and bus routes will be effected.
Nintendo says that more people got hacked than they first realized: It wasn't 160,000 accounts. It was more like 300,000.
Here's the document you have to agree to in order to attend a Trump rally: Surprisingly, the document doesn't say, "I agree that I am a complete dumbfuck" across the top.
Bye, Felicia: NASCAR driver "quitting over the company's decision to ban the Confederate flag." Oh, c'mon man, quitting? Couldn't you get blown up trying to make a turn instead?
Oklahoma police release a video from last year: "In the video, Derrick Scott, 42, is pinned to the ground by two police officers and could be heard saying, 'I can't breathe.' One officer responds 'I don't care.' One hour after he was taken into custody, Scott was dead."
Meanwhile in Boston: "The mayor of Boston issued an executive order declaring racism to be a public health crisis and said the city would take $3 million from the Police Department’s overtime budget and spend it on health initiatives," NYT reports.
Meanwhile in Minnesota: "Shaken by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and inspired by the protests that followed, the Minnesota State Legislature will convene a special session on Friday to consider a package of bills aimed at overhauling policing and redressing policies that have led to systemic economic inequality."
Tucker Carlson is losing advertisers: Over his comments on Black Lives Matter.
So, hey, NFL—have you apologized yet to Colin Kaepernick? Nope, nope you haven't.
Coronavirus Could Make America's Gun Problem Even Deadlier: Ugh, what a headline. "Stress and isolation combined with another feature of American life — easy access to firearms — could form a deadly brew."
Washington state's coronavirus cases: Are on the rise again.
