Slog AM: 18 Early Morning Photos Inside #CHAZ, and a Reminder About Today's March

Photo taken approximately 6:30 am today. Christopher Frizzelle

Is meeting up at Judkins Park at 1, and the march itself begins at 2. It's two miles long and expected to last 90 minutes. Here's a map.

The Stranger Gave All Employees a Paid Day Off: To be able to participate in the march/protest/walkout. But we didn't want to leave you empty-handed on Slog this morning, so I got up early, walked over to the #CHAZ, and snapped pictures of what early morning looks like.

I will drop in brief news items: Between the pictures.

A woman and a shark painted by Perry Porter. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

This A gets an A+. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

This artist is Perri Rhoden. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

Then again SPD said #CHAZ insiders were shaking down businesses for money: Which was completely made up, so who can believe a single thing SPD says?

An L that sparkles. ✨ Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

The V is painted by Aramis O. Hamer. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

Most of the tents inside #CHAZ are over in the grass, but there are some scattered elsewhere. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

I have a crush on this M. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

Every letter is amazing. I wish I knew who made each one. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

Most people are still sleeping. It's about 6:35 am. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

The artist is either this futurecrystals or this future_crystals. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

This is what the residential part of #CHAZ looks like. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

But there are lots of places to put tents and hammocks. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

Yes, there is also green space. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

The No Cop Co-Op has free food for anyone who's not a cop. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle

Someone's working on some new lettering that says "DEFUND SPD."

This structure has stood here ever since the reservoir, which was buried underneath Cal Anderson Park in 2003, was first built in 1901. Photo by Christopher Frizzelle