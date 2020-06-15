Trader Joe's Says Capitol Hill Location Shut Down Because of Construction, Not Protests

An extremely convenient time for this location to undergo renovations. JK

Yesterday, a group of workers at the Capitol Hill location of Trader Joe's released a statement regarding the store's indefinite closure that was announced on Friday. They say that the closure was "retaliation" from corporate after a significant number of crew members participated in the Black Lives Matter general strike that same Friday, despite the company's public-facing support of Black crew members. This group of anonymous Capitol Hill Trader Joe's crew members have been circulating a petition (which has over 18,000 signatures), calling for the store to be reopened immediately and their jobs restored, as well as establishing a website: savetjs130.com

But today, in a statement to Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, the Monrovia-based grocery chain pushed back on that claim. They confirm that store #130 was closed because there weren't enough workers to run it, but the store's "temporary" closure is related to construction, not protests. As if we've never heard this before.

“During this temporary closure, we are taking the time to execute a remodel plan to address safety and security concerns that have developed over the last year,” the spokesperson said via email to CHS Blog. “We will reopen the store as soon as these construction projects are completed, and it is our hope that we can welcome back our customers in the next week or two.”

The spokesperson also says that store #130 will continue to pay their crew members for their scheduled shifts and donate perishable products that would expire before they reopen to local food banks. I'm waiting to hear back from the Save TJs 130 group and will update this post once I do.