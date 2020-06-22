The duo—who are not Black—wanted to create something for the Black community that also reflected the queer demographic of the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Repainting one of the bathrooms seemed like a good place to start, turning it from a chaotic, graffiti-laden facade into one that was more "refreshing" to look at.
For now, they've only painted over the westside restrooms, but Whiley and Topacio tell me they are looking for other "interesting little spaces" in the protest zone that they can work with. Because this was a task they took on themselves, there's no guarantee their work can remain as it is if the park is ever ceded back to the city's full control, though both of them hope it will last. To paint over the new facade would be akin to "removing history," said Whiley.
Sandwiched in-between the giant Black Power fist sculpture on Bobby Morris Playfield to the south and the Marcus Henderson-founded community gardens just to the north—both protester-led renovations—that area of the park is bursting with self-sustaining, cool-looking, protestor-generated art and projects. Hopefully they all can remain.