Slog AM: Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI, Unemployment Drops to 11.1%, Police Arrest Protestors Outside CHOP

President Donald Trump speaking to the press about the latest jobs report earlier this morning. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Washington State Fair is not canceled?: Instead they will be hosting "drive-in" concerts, says Seattle P.I. There will be 10 feet in between each parking spot to allow for social distancing, concertgoers must wear masks and remain in their vehicles at all times except to get concessions or go to the bathroom, and only service animals are allowed in. Is this the future? I think I'd definitely go see Gaga this way.

4.8 million workers were taken back last month by employers in the U.S.: Dropping the unemployment rate to 11.1% from an initial estimate of 13.3% in May, reports The Guardian. These figures come from the second week in June when many state economies were cautiously reopening after shutdown due to COVID-19. In the weeks since, many states began to close certain industries again, as an uptick in coronavirus cases threatens to undo progress made. Additionally, 1.4 million Americans filed new claims for unemployment last week.

President Donald Trump, however, is very stoked: “Today’s announcement proves that our economy is roaring back, it’s coming back extremely strong,” he said in a press conference this morning. Despite the U.S. reporting 50,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday, Trump told reporters that "the crisis is being handled." He left without taking any questions, reports The Hill.

I missed this yesterday: But the giant Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond, Virginia was taken down after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered its removal, along with other Confederate statues on city property, reports the New York Times. This decision came after demonstrators called for the removal of monuments to Confederacy, spurred by nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd last month. “We have needed to turn this page for decades,” Stoney, who is Black, said. The removal happened in the pouring rain, no less. I got goosebumps.

Jeffrey Epstein's friend and close confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire: after not being seen in public since his death back in August. The British socialite was taken in on charges that she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse minors, going back as far as 1994, reports NBC New York.

The city council declines to investigate CM Kshama Sawant after Mayor Jenny Durkan asks: On Tuesday, Durkan wrote a strongly-worded letter to the council accusing Sawant of "potentially" using her position "in violation of the law" by taking part in a march to the mayor's Windermere home, opening City Hall to a group of protestors, among other actions. In a statement released yesterday, Council President Lorena González dismissed Durkan's claims, pointing to literally everything else going on as more worthy of attention and energy. "The public airing of issues amongst and between independently elected officials will not advance solutions on the deepening needs of our constituents," she wrote. We love to see it!

Protestors and police clash outside the former CHOP area along Broadway and Pine last night : God, is this where we are again? 25 people were arrested into the early morning hours for "failure to disperse, assault, and obstructing" as police used flash bangs and pepper spray on the crowd. The Seattle Police Department claimed protestors threw bottles at the officers, reports KING 5. It's almost as if sweeping out protestors without seriously engaging or listening to their demands doesn't get rid of the problem!

It looks like there are some protestors standing out there still this morning: And the police are standing much further back.

This month, hundreds of brands have banded together to halt advertising on both Facebook and Instagram to protest the company's handling of hate speech and misinformation: While that's all well and good, analysis shows that the 100 biggest ad spenders have not yet joined the boycott, reports CNN Business.

Slowly but surely air travel through Sea-Tac Airport is rebounding: Aircraft takeoffs and landings have been above 50% of pre-pandemic levels for the past two weeks and passenger volumes are at 21% of their year-ago levels, reports the Seattle Times. Not bad! But as Mudede wrote earlier this week, in this time of coronavirus, maybe we should rethink where exactly those passengers are coming from and how crammed those planes are.

This weather is so depressing: I know we live in the Puget Sound, but c'mon. It's July! Perhaps the, erm, 73 degree expected "high" will discourage people from gathering for Independence Day. I'm planning on catching some rays while eating a hot dog near the window.

