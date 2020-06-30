In a strongly-worded letter to Council President Lorena González, Mayor Jenny Durkan called on the Seattle City Council to start an investigation into council member Kshama Sawant, the council's lone socialist member.
Durkan said that Sawant was "potentially" using her position "in violation of the law" in a way that "recklessly undermines the safety of others, all for political theatre." Durkan listed Sawant's actions that concerned her:
Durkan urged the council to "exercise" its duty to "punish or expel a member for disorderly or otherwise contemptuous behavior."
Sawant and Durkan have never seen eye-to-eye. Sawant has repeatedly criticized Durkan's "establishment" politics and cited her business loyalties. Durkan has refused to sign bills from Sawant and called Sawant's Tax Amazon payroll tax proposal "irresponsible" for proposing it borrow from the city's interfund loans, a common bookkeeping practice at the city.
Most recently, Sawant called for Durkan's resignation and said that if she didn't resign, Sawant was ready to draft articles of impeachment. Durkan has been keeping the receipts on Sawant's alleged transgressions and apparently protesters showing up at Durkan's front door on Sunday was the final straw. Durkan and her partner are notoriously private.
The Seattle City Council has yet to issue a statement in response to Durkan's letter.