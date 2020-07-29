"Nature Is Queer"

Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring donation. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
These stickers come to us via Sarah Maloney, an artist here in Seattle. The image references the kobudai fish, which can change its sex. This transformation creates different physical features like a bulbous forehead, bigger body, or more aggressive behavior. The fish even starred on a Planet Earth: Blue Planet II episode. I'm not too familiar with queer ecology, but this is rad as fuck. You can pick up the print of this drawing (or get a shiny sticker) here.
Lots of declarative statements in Sticker Patrol this week... We love to see it.JK
I watched the incredible DMZ vs. Snoop Dogg Verzuz last week and was reminded of 1.) How fantastic Snoop is as a performer; 2.) The extent of his catalog; 3.) How much I fucking love "Beautiful." I'm bringing it up because he spits this line: "Now she's yelling, hollering out "Snoop!" and/Hooting, hollering; hollering, hooting/Black and beautiful, you the one I'm choosin'." If you don't know the song, please take a moment to listen. I promise it'll make your life immeasurably better—a gem from the early millennium.
"Hello Kitty Says: Abolish Prisons"
Hello Kitty coming through with nothing but the facts!JK
Oh my God! I love this. It's a part of a Solidarity With Sex Workers sticker pack that also features condoms, a taser, a cellphone, Fuck the Police nail polish, a knife and wallet that reads "Fuck you, pay me," and a red umbrella. When I tell you I need this!
"You Bring So Much Goodness Into My Life"
Spotted last week when I got too high near the waterfront, lol.JK
I think we've found the tenderest sticker, y'all. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
"InfoWars"
Fuck this sticker.JK
Only featuring this one just so we can all see how much it fucking sucks.
"Seattle Department of Design"
Almost didn't snap this one!JK
At first, I thought this was an obscure City of Seattle department, but it's actually an interesting project that explores the history of graphic design in the city. So far, they've covered Seattle Parks and the Seattle Art Museum. There's even merch. Take some time and flick through their Instagram, it's illuminating!
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
