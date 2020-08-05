The tears! The drinking! The masks! The Stranger was covering the early primary results last night, as well as the candidates' reactions to those results. Read all about it here. The candidates who had the best nights included...
Pramila Jayapal! Total boss. 80 percent. We're re-watching these recent videos today to celebrate.
Kirsten Harris-Talley! She's "the real deal. She's the whole package," as we wrote in our endorsement. She supports a capital gains tax, she supports a state income tax, and she’s passionate about addressing air quality inequity.
Sherae Lascelles! They told us last night, “I will be honest to say I didn’t expect such a spread.” They are currently in second, and will most likely be the one facing Frank Chopp in the general.
Liz Berry! "I’m kind of in shock to be in honest with you," she told The Stranger about her first-place finish.
David Hackney! He was celebrating at a socially distanced gathering at the Inner Urban Hotel in Tukwila.
Hide your kids, hide your wives, hide your office chairs... Biggest loser of the night Tim Eyman—after throwing parties and rallies around the state where he encouraged his followers to break the rules, not wear masks, and not distance—came in fourth place last night.
Terrible crash in Kent: Last night.
Attempted kidnapping in Everett: "Authorities said a 12-year-old boy was running through the complex, across from Mariner High School, when a 44-year-old man wearing a dark hoodie and black mask jumped out of the woods and tried to grab him."
New York Times journalist writes about being in Beirut during yesterday's explosion: "When the world stopped cracking open, I couldn’t see at first because of the blood running down my face. After blinking the blood from my eyes, I tried to take in the sight of my apartment turned into a demolition site. My yellow front door had been hurled on top of my dining table."
The cost of groceries: Has been "rising at the fastest pace in decades."
This asshole: "President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’s considering delivering his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House in a move that would mark an unprecedented use of public property for partisan political purposes," the Associated Press reports.
Meanwhile in Michigan: Rashida Tlaib prevailed in that primary like it was no big thing.
Headlines said I was the most vulnerable member of the Squad.
My community responded last night and said our Squad is big. It includes all who believe we must show up for each other and prioritize people over profits. It’s here to stay, and it’s only getting bigger.
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 5, 2020
Pete Hamill: The man with "a storied career as a New York journalist, novelist and essayist for more than a half century, died on Wednesday in Brooklyn. He was 85."
Mark Hamill: Don't worry, he's still alive and he's still tweeting.
Who's the Boss? The '80s sitcom is coming back, and Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano will both be in it.
