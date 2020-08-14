Slog PM: Three-Month COVID Immunity, Postal Service Warns Your Vote May Not Be Counted, Clueless Spin-Off

Hold the phone, Dionne, they're saying you're getting your own spin-off. Getty Archive Photos / Stringer

"People who have recovered from COVID-19 can safely interact with others for three months, according to a recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—suggesting that immunity to the virus may last at least that long," writes NBC News

There's a new Clueless spin-off in the works: It'll be focused on Cher's best friend Dionne, played by Stacey Dash in the 1995 film and the 1996 to 1999 spin-off series. NBC's new streaming platform Peacock has landed the show.

Mayor Durkan extends Seattle's eviction moratorium through December: It should always be noted that this moratorium is just a postponement. Rent will still be due—eventually—and as Katherine Khashimova Long notes for the Seattle Times: "Durkan’s Friday executive order is somewhat redundant: City Council legislation passed in May already gave residential tenants eviction protection through the end of the year. The biggest beneficiaries of the new order are small businesses and nonprofits, which now have the same assurance."

As Rich wrote this afternoon, people and belongings were swept in Cal Anderson this morning: Not really a "sweep," but not not a sweep.



Cops say they’re enforcing the park closure. pic.twitter.com/Cw74POAvhr

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) August 14, 2020

Washington lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19: It's House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox, who says he tested positive, went through a period of self-isolation, and is “feeling great now.” He's believed to be the first lawmaker to test positive in Washington state. “Being isolated at my house on the farm isn’t miserable. I have no idea where I got it, I wasn’t off the farm much," Wilcox said.

Maybe I've been living under a rock, or maybe I just haven't been on Facebook in a bit: But today was the first time I read someone say it's a "plandemic, not a pandemic," in this AP story on Bikers for Trump. I'm not hip to the right-wing conspiracy lingo, sry. The post features a picture of a dude closing his eyes and proudly listening to the National Anthem while strippers stand on tables behind him. A+ photojournalism.

As Mudede mentioned in Slog AM: Masks are working in Washington state. Yesterday, Joe Biden called for a 3-month nationwide mask mandate. But do you think mouth-breathing conservatives will listen to Biden's plandemic? Here's what he said:

"Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum. Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing. The estimates by the experts are that it will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months. Forty thousand lives, if people act responsibly." He went on to add, "It's not about your rights. It's about your responsibilities as an American."

Maybe this aquarium can single-handedly fix our coin shortage: The staff at NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores just collected 100 gallons of coins from the bottom of one of their fountains. The fountain hadn't been emptied in almost 14 years.



🌊 COLLECTING COINS! The NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores turned off the water of its 30-foot tall Smoky Mountain waterfall to collect all of the coins at the bottom! They will go toward the general care of the aquarium and animals.



📸: @NCAquariumatPKS pic.twitter.com/QnfqIhnhBp

— WXII 12 News (@WXII) August 13, 2020

"This meager 2 percent reduction in the police budget has fallen shockingly short of the 50 percent defunding promised only weeks before by 6 of the 8 Democrats [on Seattle City Council]," writes Councilmember Kshama Sawant in a statement on Chief Best's resignation published this morning on CHS Blog, "but it was too much for Best."

MyNorthwest highlighted this line from Sawant's statement: “Best has not carried out any significant reforms of the department, nor has she held any of her officers responsible for ongoing police violence."

I really didn't anticipate the USPS to be such a hot-button issue in 2020: But here we are, and the USPS is warning 46 states that their voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots. "The letters sketch a grim possibility for the tens of millions of Americans eligible for a mail-in ballot this fall," writes WaPo. "Even if people follow all of their state’s election rules, the pace of Postal Service delivery may disqualify their votes." Gljsdlkfjsglkhsdlkfjslkdgjsldkh.

Obama (who is becoming increasingly vocal in this 2020 race) says Trump is trying to "actively kneecap" and "starve" the USPS: "What we've seen in a way that is unique to modern political history is a President who is explicit in trying to discourage people from voting," said the former President on a podcast with his former campaign manager. "What we've never seen before is a President say, 'I'm going to try to actively kneecap the postal service to encourage voting and I will be explicit about the reason I'm doing it.' That's sort of unheard of."

MAGA Twitter is pissed: Seattle-based brewer Mirage printed an "ACAB" message on the bottom of some of their beers back in June. Certain red-hats and blue-lines are just now finding out about it and clutching their pearls.



Seattle Brewing Company, Mirage, stamped “ACAB means all cops” on the bottom of beer cans.



“The beer was not created for them. I make my beer for folks who are actively anti-racist, anti-Trump, anti-fascist and pro-equality.” https://t.co/WZajKWdNrM

— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 14, 2020

An appeals court in California ruled that Amazon is not shielded from liability when it sells defective products offered by third-party sellers on its online marketplace: Amazon is pushing back against the ruling. Here's what they announced in a statement this afternoon: "The court’s decision was wrongly decided and is contrary to well-established law in California and around the country that service providers are not liable for third party products they do not make or sell. We will appeal this decision."



Rep. Frank Chopp challenger Sherae Lascelles gets a big international shout-out from FKA Twigs: "What could we accomplish by this November's election if the Hustlers crew and more high profile former SWs [sex workers], artists creating SW anthems, and those borrowing SW aesthetics get on board to hustle for the SW community?" asks FKA Twigs in her post. Swipe to the right to spot Sherae.

