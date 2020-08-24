How to Visit a Museum During a Pandemic

A visitor in front of Liberty Leading the People at the Louvre in July. A vision of the future for Seattle-area museums. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

You gotta mask up.

Museum capacity will be limited to 25 percent with individual rooms also monitored to ensure they are not above 25 percent capacity.

All exhibits that allow touching surfaces must put up "No touching" signs or provide a touchless alternative.

You must reserve and pay for timed tickets/staggered entry by phone or online to minimize interaction.

Galleries must allow one-way traffic flow through the building.

There must be regular sanitization and cleaning of facilities and common/highly-touched surfaces, especially restrooms by staff.

Museums must provide hand sanitizer for patrons.

Signs will discourage group congregation or limit the number of people in a certain area.

Food and beverage services must conform to Phase 2 dine-in food service guidelines; gift shops must conform to Phase 2 retail guidelines.

Though art galleries have been open for more than two months under categorization as "retail," plans to reopen museums got sidelined as our state experienced a rise in cases over the summer. But last Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee announced a new set of guidelines that will allow museums around the state to reopen in Phase 2—with restrictions. While I am still pondering what it means to go to a museum during a pandemic that is, by all measures, still raging on, it will be interesting to see how museums in the Seattle area will respond to the new rules put in place. A quick refresher of those guidelines if you missed last week's announcement:

It's only been a couple of days since the announcement but some museums in the area have already laid out reopening plans. Here's what we know so far:

SEATTLE ART MUSEUM

Reopens Friday, Sept. 11 Reopens Friday, Sept. 11

The downtown museum will reopen to the general public on Sept. 11. Courtesy of SAM

The downtown museum will be open to the public in a limited capacity on Friday, September 11. It will initially only be open from Fri - Sun, 10 am - 5 pm. Timed tickets will be available for reservation starting September 4 and are required in order to get into the museum—so no random popping in to look at art on a boring weekend afternoon! Masks are required and visitors' temperatures will be taken before allowed inside the building. There will be "one-way traffic flows" in smaller galleries and everything will be scrubbed clean continually. The Seattle Asian Art Museum, PACCAR Pavilion at the Olympic Sculpture Park, and the TASTE Café at SAM will all remain closed for the time being. The SAM gift shop and gallery will stay open.

What's still up: John Akomfrah: Future History (remember that one!?!) and Georgia O'Keeffe: Abstract Variations are open only to SAM members in the very first week as they are both set to close on September 7. Two special exhibitions will open later this fall centered around two local art giants: collector Jinny Wright and artist Barbara Earl Thomas.

FRYE ART MUSEUM

Planning to reopen in mid-October Planning to reopen in mid-October

You'll get to see the rotunda of the Frye sometime soon... SKIP HOWARD/COURTESY OF FRYE ART MUSEUM

After announcing a big furlough of staff this summer, the Frye said in a statement that they will bring back all furloughed staff in early September so they can get the ball rolling on reopening. Frye will remain free to visit, but they plan on implementing an online timed ticketing system to adhere to the new 25 percent capacity guidelines (which works out to about 50 people allowed in at one time).

What's still up: Agnieszka Polska's Love Bite, Francesca Lohmann and Rob Rhee's Subspontaneous, and Unsettling Femininity: Selections from the Frye Art Museum Collection.

I'm still corresponding with various museums and will update this list as I hear back.