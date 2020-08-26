Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
Spotted in Chinatown/International District. I love walking. Do it alone. Or stoned. Or both, if you're able and that's your vibe. Sound off on the best walks around Seattle in the comments, I need more.
"Department of Reverse Racism"
Uhhh...JK
Spotted on Capitol Hill. I can't tell the tone of this one! But the seal is actually from the Department of Homeland Security. It reminds of this Department of Apathy one I spotted last year in February. This discovery is fun because it means there's a series... keeping my eyes peeled.
"Car on Fire"
Love this drawing.JK
A picture of me trying to get into my car after it's been sitting in the sun for half the day.
"Imperialism"
Spotted this in CHOP.JK
Tag yourself, I'm "Imperialism for Her." The QR code leads to this video:
"Medicare for All"
For ALL.JK
I'm not sure if I posted this one already, but my opinion has not changed!
"Hello Kitty Says: Invest in Black and Brown Communities"
A 2-4-1 special. JK
You better! Also that QR code leads to a porn site, just as warning.
"See You in Space
I wish :\JK
I wrote about Rutger Hauer last week and got into my feelings about Blade Runner and then got into my feelings about Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and realized long ago that I'm probably going to be a human that stays behind on Earth because it's the only home I've ever known. All to say, I probably won't see you in space :\
"Obi-Wan Kenobi"
A tiny sticker!JK
I know this still is from Revenge of the Sith, but I genuinely think Phantom Menace is a good movie (disclaimer: have not seen it since 2004). My little brother tried to grow out a lil' afro-rattail like Obi-Wan and Anakin in the prequels, so I favor them.
"Quick Dry"
Spotted near the Capitol Hill light rail station.JK
Another Droolio original.
"Fuck Elections"
Sorry for the shit photo.JK
I've been wanting to post this sticker for ages, but its position and placement made it hard to capture. Last week, I tried to take a panorama but it's blurry. I still think it's cool.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
