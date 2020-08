What's Your Favorite Walk?

"Walk More"

"Department of Reverse Racism"

"Car on Fire"

"Imperialism"

"Medicare for All"

"Hello Kitty Says: Invest in Black and Brown Communities"

"See You in Space

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

"Quick Dry"

"Fuck Elections"

Spotted in Chinatown/International District. I love walking. Do it alone . Or stoned . Or both, if you're able and that's your vibe. Sound off on the best walks around Seattle in the comments, I need more.Spotted on Capitol Hill. I can't tell the tone of this one! But the seal is actually from the Department of Homeland Security. It reminds of this Department of Apathy one I spottedin February. This discovery is fun because it means there's a series... keeping my eyes peeled.A picture of me trying to get into my car after it's been sitting in the sun for half the day.Tag yourself, I'm "Imperialism for Her." The QR code leads to this video:I'm not sure if I posted this one already, but my opinion has not changed!You better! Also that QR code leads to a porn site, just as warning.I wrote about Rutger Hauer last week and got into my feelings about Blade Runner and then got into my feelings about Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and realized long ago that I'm probably going to be a human that stays behind on Earth because it's the only home I've ever known. All to say, I probably won't see you in space :\I know this still is from Revenge of the Sith, but I genuinely think Phantom Menace is a good movie (disclaimer: have not seen it since 2004). My little brother tried to grow out a lil' afro-rattail like Obi-Wan and Anakin in the prequels, so I favor them.Another Droolio original.I've been wanting to post this sticker for ages, but its position and placement made it hard to capture. Last week, I tried to take a panorama but it's blurry. I still think it's cool.