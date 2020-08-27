Slog PM: Jacob Blake's Aunt Speaks in Seattle, Chlorine Plant Explodes in Louisiana, Walmart Wants in on TikTok

Walmart wants to make this a threesome. CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES

It's... Walmart? The company is partnering with Microsoft on the bid. In a statement, Walmart said they "are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators." It's kinda weird ! But Walmart is competing with Amazon, and that means it can't just sell you sinfully cheap chicken breasts. Meanwhile, as Jasmyne pointed out in Slog AM , TikTok's CEO resigned today.

Jacob Blake's aunt held a rally outside Seattle City Hall today: "The police state of America has proven they don't care what Americans think about them killing black men," said Nikki Blake Chafetz, a former defense attorney. "They don't care! They do not care!" You can find the whole speech here.



The WNBA and NBA have both postponed games this evening as a part of the ongoing sports strike: Members of the Seattle Storm will not play and instead protest to demand racial justice. The team posted a picture that showed players raising their fists and wearing t-shirts that called for the arrest of the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.



The following was released by the WNBA: pic.twitter.com/1QFpQJxrYU

— WNBA (@WNBA) August 27, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with six criminal counts: The 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the recent shootings in Wisconsin that killed two people and injured one more, reports Reuters: "The charges against Rittenhouse in Kenosha County include first degree reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum and first degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, according to the complaint."

Meanwhile, conservatives are basically hailing Rittenhouse as a folk hero: "The mob wants to destroy America," tweeted Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. "We need PATRIOTS who will defend her." And Tucker Carlson...



Tucker: How shocked are we that 17 year olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would pic.twitter.com/MGl7tdz9B5

— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 27, 2020

Some first impressions: Smells like fascism?



The first ten minutes of tonight's Tucker Carlson Tonight are the closest thing I think I've ever seen to pure, unfiltered fascism in American public life. Going out to the largest cable news audience ever.

— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 27, 2020

I thought people were joking when they said that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just had a baby named Daisy Bloom: It's not a joke.

It's the fourth and final night of the Trump Show: The second and third nights were boring, but I predict tonight will be as coke-fueled as the opening night, if not more so. With Tom Cotton on tonight's line-up, it's feeling like we're gonna get a real American Carnage Pt. II speech from Trump. And fucking Mitch McConnell is speaking. Oh god, and is that—Yes, Rudy Giuliani is speaking. I have to go pick up some pot edibles to handle this. Here's the full speaker line-up:



President Donald Trump

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who switched parties last year

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House advisor

White House advisor Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn, widow of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was killed in June

Wisconsin businesswoman Debbie Flood

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for drug charges Trump commuted

Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of Kayla Mueller, an American humanitarian worker killed by ISIS

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship

You can watch the show here: Mudede will have some singular thoughts to share in tomorrow's Slog AM.



The Dems' prosecutor came for Trump: In a show of what's to come, Kamala Harris delivered a speech this afternoon to counter Trump's convention speech this evening. She also spoke on Jacob Blake, the California wildfires, and the hurricane hitting the Gulf Coast. Harris's speech was broadcast live on multiple networks, including MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News.



“It didn’t have to be this bad,” Harris said: “All we needed was a competent president.” Her clarity was refreshing (although the bar is so low, America). The Dems should push for more of these counter speeches, especially from Harris.

Republicans will use any opportunity to paint Joe Biden as being M.I.A.: Here's Mercedes Schlapp, the senior advisor for the Trump-Pence campaign. (Biden ended up releasing a statement.)



This tweet makes no sense. FYI: vice presidential nominees sometimes give speeches.

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 27, 2020

There won't be social distancing at the RNC tonight: But what's new.



Social distancing not in effect for seats set up for Pres Trump's convention speech tonight on the South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/qTIQJamLAa

— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2020

Also, expect fireworks: Wow. I really need to get those edibles. Let's wrap up this post quick.



Roads in the immediate vicinity of the Washington Monument will close at 6:30 p.m. tonight to create a safety zone for the fireworks display sponsored by the Republican National Committee. All roads should be reopened by 2 a.m. on Fri., August 28. More at https://t.co/yNWX7Fy6K3 pic.twitter.com/a6q6BTt0tz

— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) August 27, 2020

Speaking of weed: I once got Smiley Face-level stoned from an edible and it hit right as I was eating at Ha Na on Broadway. Ha Na is, tragically, closing for good, reports Capitol Hill Seattle blog. The Japanese restaurant was the longest-running business in Broadway Alley, dating back to the late '80s. CHS Blog has an ever-growing list of permanently closed Capitol Hill businesses, including Bill's Off Broadway, Stumptown, and Totokaelo.

The father of Lorenzo Anderson is seeking $3 billion "as an exemplary award": $1 billion from the City of Seattle. $1 billion from King County. And $1 billion from Washington State. Lorenzo Anderson was 19 when he was shot in CHOP on June 20. He bled out for 20 minutes while being transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died. “We don’t exactly know where blame lies so we’re putting all the entities on notice and will begin the discovery process and flush out justice,” said the attorney representing Horace Anderson, Lorenzo's father. The city, county, and state have 60 days to respond to the claim, reports the Seattle Times.

CHOP medics routinely had issues coordinating with Seattle Fire Department and Medic One, which became one of the main flashpoints during CHOP.

18-year-old Marcel Long was charged with first-degree murder on August 5 by King County prosecutors, who say Long shot Lorenzo Anderson and then fled the state. There is a warrant out for Long's arrest. More from the Times: "According to charging documents, Anderson and Long were in a fight a year ago and video of the fight was posted on YouTube; Anderson apparently lost that fight and he and Long had been feuding ever since."

Comrade Laura:



The confederate general has fallen pic.twitter.com/vbrd7MrjE5

— Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) August 27, 2020

Comrade Laura also started a chemical fire at a chlorine plant in Lake Charles: Residents have been advised to shelter-in-place until authorities can determine the extent of the damage. Maybe it was a bad idea to put our country's petrochemical corridor in hurricane territory.



'SHELTER IN PLACE': Massive chemical plant fire in Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Laura; the facility manufactures trichloroisocyanuric acid, chlorinating granules, and other chlorine based products. (h/t @RyanLeeForHou)



▶️https://t.co/NhNaf08kqU pic.twitter.com/jizQVl3JmA

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 27, 2020

Taxpayers have paid Trump businesses more than $900,000: According to a new report in the Washington Post. But hey, let's give the guy another four years.

Sad local cat news: Pineapple, the famous Fremont cat that I highlighted in my piece about Fremont Peak Park a few weeks ago, was hit by a car Tuesday night outside of the park. Their owner sent me this GoFundMe and said "his doc says he’s got an 80 percent chance." We're thinking of you, Pineapple.