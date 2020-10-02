Slog PM: I Must Stop Thinking About the President's Body, I Must Stop Thinking About the President's Body, I Must Stop Thinking About the President's Body

How does it feel? Trump's Twitter

Here’s Senator Lee meeting Barrett in his office three days later, no masks. Three days after that, today, he announced his diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/5exPcjM7Xf

— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 2, 2020

Here's the video Trump released this afternoon, breaking his 18-hour Twitter silence:

Trump was then transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a stay that is expected, by some, to last "a few days": Trump received an experimental drug—not hydroxychloroquine, lol—for his "mild symptoms," which include a fever, congestion, and a cough. The White House says he is "fatigued but in good spirits." Jim Acosta seems more concerned:



Trump adviser said there is reason for concern about Trump's health tonight. "This is serious," the source said. The source went on to describe Trump as very tired, very fatigued, and having some trouble breathing. WH officials continue to say Trump will be fine. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

Jim Acosta just now on CNN: "I talked to a Trump campaign advisor a short while ago that said this is serious. That the president has been having some trouble breathing, that he's been very fatigued today, very tired." pic.twitter.com/PciehG4IUg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2020

There won't be a transfer of power: He's doing just fine! It's not like there's significant risk!!!



No transfer of power to Pence, WH says. “Absolutely not” according to WH spokesman @JuddPDeere45 October 2, 2020

Okay, okay, I gotta stop thinking about president's body: Let's move on to a different elected body.

Democrats say it's "premature" to go forward with Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation, considering Miss Rona is making the rounds: It's probably premature for some other reasons, too, but here's the Democratic line, from Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein: "It is premature for Chairman Graham to commit to a hearing schedule when we do not know the full extent of potential exposure stemming from the president’s infection and before the White House puts in place a contact tracing plan to prevent further spread of the disease."

Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, currently fighting for his political life, says fuck off, basically:



I feel fine and look forward to the hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12.



Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so. October 2, 2020

The times they are a-changin' on the southeast corner of Broadway and Harrison: Again. The little kiosk, most recently home to "the legendary Dreamboyz Espresso," will now house the soul food and hot dog stand Soul Shack on da Hill. “We feel like there’s not a lot of Southern, soul food within this area," the owner told Capitol Hill Seattle blog. There's not!!

Sorry for bringing this guy up, but: Harvey Weinstein faces six more sexual assault charges in LA. The new charges include three counts of forcible rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation. His spokesperson reiterated that "Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual."

Washington state reported 694 new COVID cases and 11 new deaths today: In Shelton, Washington, a nursing home reports a COVID outbreak with 47 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, writes the Seattle Times. (Confusingly, there is also a nursing home outbreak in Shelton, Connecticut .)

Ballard's Rupee Bar just won a James Beard design award: It's obviously a strange time to win a design award. "It’s so messy…" chef Liz Kenyon told Bethany Jean Clement at the Seattle Times. "No one really knows what to say—we’re just trying to focus so much on keeping things afloat."

I look forward to visiting! Eventually!

31 days, 31 movies. Tonight's challenge is: "SLUMBER PARTY: Watch [a psychotronic movie] with a sleepover in it."

My partner picked out The Last House on the Left, which I've actually never seen, but I'm told there's a sleepover in it. And a wee bit of murder?

