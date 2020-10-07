Slog PM: Rite Aid Buys Bartell Drugs, WA Gov Debate Has a Mute Button, VP Debate Has Splatter Shields

Biden says get 'em. (This is an old photo! Nobody is allowed to high five Biden right now!!) BIDEN/HARRIS CAMPAIGN

The New York Times thinks we should keep an eye on how Harris finesses going after Trump, and how well Harris goes off-script. Pence, per usual, will have about as much charm as a church pew. You can watch tonight's plexiglass* ad right here:*I prefer the term "splatter shield."

And then, immediately after, you'll get Washington's gubernatorial debate: One of the rules for that debate? "Candidates will refrain from leveling accusations, attacks of a personal nature, or charges that are irrelevant to the office or issues pertaining to the office. Candidates will refrain from interrupting other speakers." Producers also have mute buttons, in case anything gets too rowdy. Refreshing! Crosscut's parent company, Cascade Public Media, is one of tonight's debate partners, and you can watch it via this link starting around 7:45.

Rite Aid buys Seattle legend Bartell Drugs: Bartell is one of Puget Sound's longest-running, homegrown companies—but not anymore! KING 5 reports that Rite Aid bought the 130-year-old company for $95 million. The two companies say the deal will preserve the Bartell brand name. Bartell Drugs CEO Kathi Lentzsch told KING 5 that there are no immediate plans to lay off employees or shutter stores.

Um, what: This is much more upsetting to me than the Bartell news.



Clise files demo plan for Pink Elephanthttps://t.co/eCGWC4FlRD pic.twitter.com/F5MrMEwrxt

— Lynn Porter (@LynnPorter77) October 7, 2020

The Stranger is not a loyal subscriber to the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce (sorry?), but from what I can gather without a subscription: "Another beloved Seattle icon appears bound for the wrecking ball and redevelopment. Longtime landowner Clise Properties has filed an early plan with the city to demolish the Elephant Car Wash, at 616 Battery St. in the Denny Triangle."

Are you anxious about your ballot? Don't stress. It's coming. They're sent out on October 14 (that's next Wednesday). That's also the day The Stranger's endorsements go live. But to calm your nerves, Washington state election officials have some basic tips for you:



Prepare now and make a vote plan.

Stay home, stay safe.

Don’t delay.

Your vote is secure.

If you need assistance, your county elections office is ready to help.

We published these tips last week . Crosscut published the same tips today . Take your pick!

ICYMI: The King County GOP dropped its endorsements. The demons chose lots of dudes who look like this:



Don't vote for him. Vic Bishop for State Representative

You'd seriously vote for Leslie Klein over Nicole Macri Via Leslie Klein

My favorite part about Klein's candidacy is the part where he says he's running to give Republicans "someone to vote for besides Donald Duck or Minnie Mouse." Just vote Macri.

THREAD:



Sending lots of love especially to our Black and Jewish neighbors who were on the zoom call and were repeatedly subjected to the N word and swastikas. Our hard-working local services team acted quickly to shut this down, but the hackers were persistent.

— Girmay Zahilay (@GirmayZahilay) October 7, 2020

This behavior shows us even more why we need to come together, continue building coalitions, and fight for the better world we want to see.



And thank you to everyone sending me messages to check in. I’m doing fine and feel even more convinced that we’re on the right track!

— Girmay Zahilay (@GirmayZahilay) October 7, 2020

ICYMI: Read Rich Smith's excellent profile of King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay from a few weeks ago.

The Justice Department says AG Bill Barr has been tested for COVID-19 six times since Friday: They've all returned negative. Seventh time's a charm!



NEW: AG William Barr continues to test negative for the coronavirus and he’s at the Department of Justice this afternoon and “taking precautions,” per a DOJ spokesperson



Barr has been tested six times since Friday.

— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 7, 2020

A message from "your favorite president": CDC guidelines suggest he should not be rushing back to the Oval Office. But when has Trump listened to the CDC?



A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

How many people in Trump's inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19? The Guardian estimates at least 27.

The long slog of the Seattle Process continues tonight with the final community meeting dedicated to figuring out what the fuck to do about Cal Anderson Park's new post-CHOP features. Here's what they say:

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to participate in a short survey http://bit.ly/CalAnderson2 and join the third online discussions for 2020 Cal Anderson Park. This project engages the public on how changing assumptions and language can affect the design of park spaces and create a sense of belonging for everyone. Please participate on-line in a conversation and vision for the future of Cal Anderson Park on Wednesday, October 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at https://dlrgroup.zoom.us/j/96794281610 or Thursday, October 8 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at https://dlrgroup.zoom.us/j/93691483865. Choose either day to participate.

It seems silly to skip the VP debates to talk about whether or not you want a permanent conversation cafe in Cal Anderson, so I recommend you join us in attending tomorrow's 12 to 1:30 meeting if you're free. Seems like a nice thing to put on in the background to help you nap.

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin would like to make a sequel to his 2010 movie about FB, The Social Network: He says he's found inspiration in Roger McNamee's 2019 book, Zucked. I'd love to see that sequel made, although I think we'd all benefit from passing on recasting Justin Timberlake.



Facebook says it'll ban political ads in the US... after polls close on November 3. Hm. As you know, Facebook has a record of continuing to sell political ads even after it says it's stopped the practice. Eli Sanders writes that banning new political ads sounds nice, but may be impossible.

A counterpoint:



For the thousandth time, the ads are not the problem. Large-scale, coordinated organic disinformation campaigns are.



Also, this is going to hurt a lot of non-incumbent candidates. Facebook is where they list build.



Bad all around tbh. https://t.co/HXMaEPzgIl

— Travis Mockler ⚡️ (@travismockfler) October 7, 2020

Tonight's scary movie: Invaders from Mars (1953). It's night seven of Scarecrow Video's Psychotronic Challenge, and tonight's challenge is "THEY’RE OUT TO GET YOU: One with heavy paranoia (real or imagined)." I'm going with Molly Hodgdon's suggestion and watching this gem:

