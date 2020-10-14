Slog PM: Barron Got the Bug, Elect Black Women, Does Pellicciotti Look Like Gibbard?

How did two orange parents produce someone so pale? Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Elections Director Julie Wise stated again that voter turnout is expected to be as high as 90%. Our previous high was at 85%, in 2012. Today, Wise and King County Executive Dow Constantine announced that plainclothes security officers will monitor election boxes

In our endorsement for Mike Pellicciotti for State Treasurer, we described him as the "the law school version of Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard": We're not the first people to think this, but Mike doesn't agree. So, we'll need to figure this out with a Slog poll at the bottom of this post.



The headline: To Democrats’ frustration, GOP predicts clear sailing as Barrett testimony ends

The headache:



Frustrated Democrats, who had been warned...that “attacks” on Barrett’s devotion would be called out as religious bigotry, said Barrett had done nothing to alleviate their fears that she would undermine the Supreme Court’s precedents on abortion rights, birth control and LGBTQ rights, such as the ability to marry. “I’m stunned,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) after Barrett said it would be improper for her to endorse the court’s 1965 holding in Griswold v. Connecticut, which involved the use of contraceptives by married couples and speaks to privacy concerns that underpin the right to abortion.

Today was Amy Coney Barrett's final day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee: Up next: "Senators will meet privately to review the FBI assessment of the appellate court judge, as is standard practice, before reconvening Thursday to hear from outside advocacy groups," reports AP. "Her confirmation, expected days before the Nov. 3 election, would tip the court to a 6-3 conservative majority."

This made me giggle:



Sen. Graham: “I think people in South Carolina are excited about Judge Barrett. I don’t know how much it affected fundraising today, but if you want to help me close the gap…I think the contest in South Carolina has taken on sort of a national profile.” pic.twitter.com/ufW1G0nT71

As Nathalie noted in Slog AM, Lil' Lindsey Graham praised ACB for being "unashamedly pro-life": "This is history being made folks," said the chairman. "This is the first time in American history that we’ve nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology, and she’s going to the court." Does it make all the Christians want to give the addled pussygrabber another round at the White House?

Graham tells Barrett: "I have never been more proud of a nominee...This is history being made, folks. This is the first time in American history that we've nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology. And she's going to the Court" pic.twitter.com/FmRNzfxBAy

Staff writer Jasmyne Keimig and I went on KUOW's The Record to talk about our Unstreamable column today: You can listen to the segment here. We go on right after radio/podcast star Roman Mars, the dad with a nice voice who got me into vexillology:

And, a little correction: We mentioned on The Record today that The Abyss is unstreamable. Amazon, being Amazon, reached an agreement to stream the film starting this month and SO it's actually FRESHLY streaming. Although, one important note from Scarecrow's Matt Lynch:



Still only the theatrical cut! The longer version hasn't been available in a very long time.

Is Rudy Giuliani getting his dirt from the Russians? I'm JUST ASKING THE QUESTION.

A Belltown preservation group wants the big pink neon elephant to stay right where it is, not move to MOHAI: “It could be an asset. It’s a little funky. It’s a little outside the norm,” Steve Hall, a specialist at Friends of Historic Belltown, told Seattle Times' Katherine Khashimova Long. “It’s not beautiful architecture, it’s a piece of classic Americana. It’s a visual oasis.” The group wants the city to give the sign landmark status.

If you’re not doing anything tonight: State Sen. Mona Das started a PAC to elect Black women to the Legislature, and that PAC is hosting a “Pre-Funk Party” tonight at 7 p.m. with some very special guests. Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Former Ohio State Senator and Our Revolution president Nina Turner, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, incoming St. Lous Rep. Cori Bush, Bring It On star Gabrielle Union, and Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi will give speeches. Lady A, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Fantastic Negrito & Tank (from Tank & the Bangas, which we love!!!), and Seattle’s very own Parisalexa will perform. That's a lot o' star power for a brand new PAC. The goal is sweep Democrats Tanisha Harris, Joy Stafford, T’wina Nobles, Rep. Melanie Morgan, Jamila Taylor, Kirsten Harris-Talley, April Berg, and Rep. Debra Entenmann into office so that the Leg better reflects the state it represents. Watch here.

Some more art news: Sculptor Simone Leigh will represent the United States at the 2022 Venice Biennale. If you've never seen her voluminous work, take a peek:

The artist Simone Leigh will be the first Black woman to represent the U.S. at the Venice Biennale in 2022, bringing her commanding figurative sculptures to this prestigious international stage https://t.co/B51TUAzid5

The members of Mayor Durkan's "Equitable Communities Initiative Task Force" were announced this morning:



Pastor Carey Anderson, First AME Church

Sean Bagsby, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 46

Sophia Benalfew, Ethiopian Community in Seattle

LaNesha DeBardelaben, Northwest African American Museum

Maggie Angel Cano, Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition

Andrea Caupain, Byrd Barr Place

Mahnaz K. Eshetu, Refugee Women’s Alliance

Ollie Garrett, Tabor 100

Lynda Greene, Southeast Seattle Senior Center

Chris Lampkin, Service Employees International Union 1199NW

Dr. Sheila Edwards Lange, Seattle Central College

Paulina Lopez, Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition

Esther Lucero, Seattle Indian Health Board

Michelle Merriweather, Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle

Trish Millines Dziko, Technology Access Foundation

Donna Moodie, Marjorie Restaurant

Estela Ortega, El Centro de la Raza

Carolyn Riley-Payne, Seattle King County NAACP

Rizwan Rizwi, Muslim Housing Services

Victoria Santos, Young Women Empowered

Steven Sawyer, People of Color Against AIDS Network

Michael Tulee, United Indians of All Tribes

Ray Williams, Black Farmers Collective

Sharon Williams, CD Forum

Pastor Lawrence Willis, United Black Clergy

Maiko Winkler-Chin, Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority

Christina Wong, NW Harvest

Beto Yarce, Ventures

Debora Juarez, Seattle City Council member (ex-officio)

A few notable names were missing. Nathalie Graham has more here.

Greg Scruggs wrote a great piece on Judkins Park and how it's become the Puget Sound’s rollerskate mecca.

Barron had the bug: Thoughts and prayers.



Trump’s youngest son, Barron, 14,

tested positive, but exhibited no symptoms, according to the 1st lady. He has since tested negative again, as has his mother, she says.

What's going to happen to the damn West Seattle Bridge? Everyone's taking their time figuring it out, but it looks like the city is leaning toward replacing the bridge, not repairing it, reports Seattle Times reporter Mike Lindblom. Instead of a five-to-six year timeline on the bridge building (yikes), the city is thinking it could take three years. It's all still very up in the air.

Dropping in a quick movie recommendation to watch after the "Elect Black Women" concert. As YoU KnOw, I'm attempting the 2020 Scarecrow Video Psychotronic Challenge. Tonight's challenge is "THE MONSTER MILE," and I have to pick a psychotronic film about cars or racing. I might go with Tarantino's Death Proof because I've never seen it.

Stranger associate editor Rich Smith contributed to this post, most significantly to the poll options, below.

