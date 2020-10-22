Slog PM: The Geneva Consensus Declaration, One More Debate, Tell Bezos to Give His 600,000 U.S. Workers PTO So They Can VOTE

The fate of Democracy appears to depend on this star of the Silent Generation. PHOTO BY DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

It's almost presidential debate time. It starts in one hour, at 6 pm Seattle-time. We'll have more on it in the AM. Watch it here:

There will be no plexiglass: What did it even do?



Trump released a video of his interview with journalist Leslie Stahl for 60 Minutes: That contentious interview, which Trump walked out of, is expected to drop on Sunday. CNN previously reported that "Trump walked out of the interview because he was frustrated with Stahl's line of questioning, one source said. Another person said the bulk of the interview was focused on coronavirus." When dropping this video this morning, Trump posted: "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS." And added: "Tonight’s [presidential debate] anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!"



The Guardian's analysis of the interview dump:

Trump’s decision to release his “60 Minutes” interview early will allow Joe Biden to criticize him over his comments at tonight’s debate, which would not have been possible if the president had waited for CBS News to air the interview on Sunday, as planned. Trump is really not doing himself any favors with just 12 days to go until the election.

During that 60 Minutes interview, Trump said he hopes the Supreme Court will "end" Obamacare: The court, which will probably have Amy Coney Barrett on it, will hear arguments in a Republican challenge to Obamacare on November 10. If the court falls in line with Trump, millions of Americans could lose health care coverage in the middle of an uncontrolled pandemic. More from Mother Jones on that case here.

I love this campaigning idea: SECB says Vote Lascelles.



Sherae for State, for your fam! These cans have been distributed across the 43rd district, find the nearest to you and tag us in your picture with it!



Speaking of street campaigns... Check out this Mudede sticker.

The U.S. just joined a bunch of authoritarian governments in signing an anti-abortion declaration: "The 'Geneva Consensus Declaration' calls on states to promote women’s rights and health—but without access to abortion—and is part of a campaign by Trump administration, led by secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to reorient U.S. foreign policy in a more socially conservative direction, even at the expense of alienating traditional western allies," writes The Guardian.



Edward Snowden now has permanent residency in Russia, according to his lawyer. The former U.S. security contractor has lived in Russia since 2013 to avoid prosecution in the states. More on Snowden here. Trump has said he'd consider a Snowden pardon, but all that man does is talk out his ass.

A request from Amazon Employees for Climate Justice: 👀

Most Amazon workers can’t afford to take a day off on Amazon’s pay. Especially in a pandemic where more than 19,000 Amazon workers have contracted the virus, many can’t take time off to vote because they’ve had to use or save up the little time off they’re given in order to care for themselves or family members sick with COVID-19, or to grieve their loved ones’ lives cut short. This when Jeff Bezos’s wealth, even as the richest man in the world before the pandemic, has risen 65%. If Bezos gave a $105,000 one-time bonus to each of his workers, he would still be just as rich as he was before the pandemic. He can afford to give workers a day off to exercise their most basic democratic rights. Action: Shut down Amazon warehouses on Halloween for 15 minutes (or longer!) How: Go to a warehouse near you. Shutting down an Amazon warehouse is fairly straightforward. Find where the trucks and vans are exiting the warehouses and block that exit — whether with cars or bodies. Who: Allies of Amazon workers. This is not a call to action for workers themselves — see this open letter to Jeff Bezos from our warehouse co-worker. When: October 31st, Halloween at 11am PT (or anytime that day!)

More here.

Again, in case you want some more debating after the presidential debate: State Sen. Marko Liias and U.S. Rep. Denny Heck will make their case for why they should be Washington's next lieutenant governor tonight at 8 pm.

Ballard-area State House row ends with a whimper: Wednesday night the 36th District Dems used a procedural vote to kill discussion on a resolution “strongly” condemning Sarah Reyneveld’s campaign mailer. The mailpiece accused Liz Berry of “working with a domestic terrorist,” i.e. Republican Rep. Matt Shea, though Berry said she’s never met him or spoken to him. The Democratic club gave Reyneveld a sole endorsement in the race to replace outgoing Rep. Gael Tarleton, but some members made their distaste for Reyenveld’s negative tactics known in the resolution.

Before the group could discuss the resolution, however, they needed to vote to suspend new rules requiring 12-days notice before discussing a resolution: A motion to suspend those rules failed 51 to 40. “This is the worst of local politics,” said Hanna Brooks Olsen, a member of the 36th LD Dems who supported the resolution. “We weren’t even able to discuss political ads and what can have our logo on it. Sarah’s supporters, who know full well that the ad was misleading, used parliamentary rules—specific to Covid—in order to quash any conversation. We should, as Democrats, be able to discuss how we talk about each other and run races. And it’s very suspect to stop all conversation.”

Seattle LGBTQ Commission calls for Mayor Durkan, Seattle's first lesbian mayor, to resign: There goes her progressive cloak. Although I'm sure the LGBTQ chamber of commerce will be with her 'til the end.



NEW: The @SeattleLGBTQ Commission has voted to endorse @HumanRights206's letter calling for Mayor Durkan to resign. Below is our own statement calling for her resignation. #LGBTQ #Seattle



Read in full here: https://t.co/IZV2Ayv3qo pic.twitter.com/THnTYZTVXH

— Seattle LGBTQ Commission (@SeattleLGBTQ) October 22, 2020

There's probably too much going on tonight to watch a movie: But if you are...



The Stranger's Rich Smith contributed to this round-up.