Slog PM: Biden and Harris Lead in Votes and Act as Leaders

The merch is ready. The votes are not. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

FINAL VOTES FROM FULTON COUNTY ARE IN

2:10 PM

JUST IN: Nevada's Secretary of State says there are approximately 190,150 ballots left to count, 90% of which are from heavily-Democratic Clark County. h/t @StevenTDennis

— Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) November 5, 2020

Hard to overstate how angry Trump's advisers are at Fox right now. Just incandescent.

— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 5, 2020

BIDEN ADDRESSES NATION, URGES PATIENCE AS WE COUNT THE VOTES

1:20 PM

Today and tomorrow, we're running Slog PM as a liveblog starting around noon. Circle back around for updates. If you head outside today, wear a mask.Joe Biden is less than 10,000 votes away from jumping past Trump in Georgia. The much-watched Fulton County is all in , currently reporting 72% for Biden. There are still votes to count in the state, especially in the Atlanta and Savannah suburbs, although they will probably not come in until tomorrow. In Nevada, Nate Silver thinks that "if 90% of the remaining ballots are from Clark County, Nevada should be projected for Biden."Meanwhile, Fox News has not yet reversed its Biden call for Arizona , driving Trumpers wild.As a Biden-Harris victory seems to inch closer to reality this afternoon, Joe Biden gave a brief speech in Wilmington, Delaware. He focused on the coronavirus and the patience it requires to count every vote.

"In America, the vote is sacred. It's how people of this nation express their will," said Biden. "It is the will of the voters. No one, not anything else, that chooses the President of the United States of America."

"Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience," he reiterated during his brief speech. "We continue to feel very good about where things stand." He emphasized that his campaign has "no doubt" that they will be declared the winners.



Donald Trump has not been spotted publicly since his insane speech a few nights ago.

BIDEN AND HARRIS RECEIVE COVID BRIEFING

11:20 AM

The former vice president traveled Thursday afternoon to a theater in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, where his campaign has set up a makeshift studio. He and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, often sit facing large screens while experts participate by video conference. Biden has held similar public health and economic briefings about once a week since March while criticizing President Donald Trump’s administration for the federal government’s response to a pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans.

We're trending poorly. Most states have uncontrolled spread. COVIDEXITSTRATEGY.ORG

Trump and aides have had discussions about mounting a comeback run in 2024 should he lose reelection to Biden, an adviser tells me. No word whether he would do it. But the subject has come up, I'm told.

— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 5, 2020

