We need your help. The economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis is threatening our ability to keep producing the stories you've come to love. If you’re able, please consider making a monthly contribution to The Stranger.

The merch is ready. The votes are not.
The merch is ready. The votes are not. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Today and tomorrow, we're running Slog PM as a liveblog starting around noon. Circle back around for updates. If you head outside today, wear a mask.
FINAL VOTES FROM FULTON COUNTY ARE IN
2:10 PM

Joe Biden is less than 10,000 votes away from jumping past Trump in Georgia. The much-watched Fulton County is all in, currently reporting 72% for Biden. There are still votes to count in the state, especially in the Atlanta and Savannah suburbs, although they will probably not come in until tomorrow. In Nevada, Nate Silver thinks that "if 90% of the remaining ballots are from Clark County, Nevada should be projected for Biden."
Meanwhile, Fox News has not yet reversed its Biden call for Arizona, driving Trumpers wild.

Sponsored
HUMP! Greatest Hits, Volume Two!
We’re bringing you another volume of our (and audience) favorite short, dirty movies from 2005-2018!

BIDEN ADDRESSES NATION, URGES PATIENCE AS WE COUNT THE VOTES
1:20 PM

As a Biden-Harris victory seems to inch closer to reality this afternoon, Joe Biden gave a brief speech in Wilmington, Delaware. He focused on the coronavirus and the patience it requires to count every vote.

"In America, the vote is sacred. It's how people of this nation express their will," said Biden. "It is the will of the voters. No one, not anything else, that chooses the President of the United States of America."

"Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience," he reiterated during his brief speech. "We continue to feel very good about where things stand." He emphasized that his campaign has "no doubt" that they will be declared the winners.

Donald Trump has not been spotted publicly since his insane speech a few nights ago.

BIDEN AND HARRIS RECEIVE COVID BRIEFING
11:20 AM

This afternoon in downtown Wilmington, the Biden team received virtual briefings on the coronavirus pandemic. Here's AP:

Love Slog AM/PM?

The former vice president traveled Thursday afternoon to a theater in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, where his campaign has set up a makeshift studio. He and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, often sit facing large screens while experts participate by video conference.

Biden has held similar public health and economic briefings about once a week since March while criticizing President Donald Trump’s administration for the federal government’s response to a pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans.

Were trending poorly. Most states have uncontrolled spread.
We're trending poorly. Most states have uncontrolled spread. COVIDEXITSTRATEGY.ORG

Side note: what the hell.

Sponsored
A Writing Class for Beginners that Starts This Sunday
Learn about fiction, nonfiction, journalism, and memoir from the former editor of The Stranger.