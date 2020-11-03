We need your help. The economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis is threatening our ability to keep producing the stories you've come to love. If you’re able, please consider making a monthly contribution to The Stranger.

WASHINGTON STATE BATTLEGROUND DISTRICTS

6:30 PM

The Democrats will retain their large majorities in the State House and the State Senate. The only question this week will be what those majorities look like.

Democratic spokespeople for the House and Senate campaign committees say the party could pick up a couple seats in the Senate and either break even or pick up a couple seats in the House. The races to watch include...

SENATE

Over the last few cycles, Dems have picked all the low-hanging fruit in the state, kicking all but one Republican out of King County. They'll largely play defense this cycle, though a House Democratic Campaign Committee spokesperson thinks they could pick up a couple if things go really well.

SENS. MITCH MCCONNELL AND TOM COTTON LIVE TO SEE ANOTHER GODDAMN DAY IN THE SENATE

6:25 PM

Is this a good porn name? photovs / getty images

There's not much worth saying on the presidential front just yet—Biden's ahead in the total number of electoral votes, but Trump looks likely to win some key swing states. There's just not enough information yet to say anything about that race, so you can safely ignore it for the next few hours rather than pacing anxiously. (In fact, it's possible there won't be anything definitive to say at all tonight.)

As we wait for some of our more contested Senate race results to come through, the dust has cleared on a few, more obvious races. Cryptkeeper and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won his bid for reelection in Kentucky and will be around for another wretched term in office (his seventh). Despite the Democrats and challenger Amy McGrath's $100 million attempt to unseat the troll, it looks like the people of Kentucky made good on whatever deal with the devil they made to keep McConnell in power for so long.

Trump 2.0 and incumbent Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas (that name just sounds racist, doesn't it?) has won a predicted victory against Libertarian challenger and political newcomer Ricky Dale Harrington, laying "the groundwork for a potential 2024 White House bid." Suppose you're not familiar with the 43-year-old Senator from The Natural State. In that case, you might remember him from his New York Times op-ed, where he called on Trump to use the military to handle the "looting" and "rioting" in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Yeah, fuck that guy.

Overall, Democrats are slightly ahead in winning the Senate. Democratic Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey both easily slid into another six-year term in the upper chamber of Congress.

In most of the other key races, it's still too early to make a call. I mean, you could make a call, and some outlets are frantically screaming their projections to anyone who will listen; but because the data is still so spotty those projections keep changing from one minute to the next so there's no point in listening. So for now, everyone will just have to suffer in suspense. Go eat your Halloween candy and play some Crash Bandicoot, we'll keep an eye on things for you.

This feels like a gender reveal party except one of the genders is “nuclear bomb.”

— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) November 4, 2020

LIZ BERRY'S MARGARITA RECIPE IS PERFECT

5:40 PM

NOT PICTURED is the bottle of "quantro" Berry gave us, an inside joke she is LOVING since one SECB member misspelled "cointreau" during the primary. We will keep misspelling it if it keeps giving us free stuff.

PRO-SEX ED TEAM DRINKS MINI PROSECCO, HOT COCOA, AND IS PLEASED THEY DON'T HAVE TO DEBATE WITH PRUDES ANYMORE

5:25 PM



We want to fill a bathtub full of mini Prosecco and waste away in there before the results come in. Courtney Normand

The opposition campaign has rammed fucking nonsense about kids fucking and other sex-ed misinformation into Washingtonian's brainholes for months. Normand is optimistic about Washington voting to approve Referendum 90, but she's interested to see how effective the opposition's misinformation campaign was. "I have like a personal nemesis now…" Normand muttered, referring to Reykdal's opponent Maia Espinoza and her claims that Referendum 90 will teach fourth graders the Kama Sutra. Either way, she's happy she doesn't have to keep debating people whose real issue with the sex-ed bill was their opinions on the LGBTQ youth, Normand said.

Normand and the rest of the Approve Referendum 90 campaign will tuck into the goody bags she and her co-campaign manager from the ACLU dropped off. It contains mini Prosecco, hot cocoa, and confetti. Run yourself a hot bath, Courtney. Drown in some bubbles and sip that cocoa. In the meantime, we're going to drink our weight in homemade margaritas.

SEATTLE PARKS & REC EMPLOYEES PISSED ABOUT COPS USING PARKS VEHICLES DURING PROTESTS TONIGHT

5:15 PM



The Parks Department and the cops working together to sweep the Cal Anderson Shelterhouse toward summer's end. RS

The group said they learned SPD plans "to use a number of vans" from "community centers to facilitate deployment of SPD officers."

They argue cops using Parks vehicles for protests "makes SPR appear complicit in any violence against protesters that the police commit while using these vehicles," "undermines public trust in SPR and associates our public reputation with violence," and "puts SPR resources at risk during financial austerity." Plus, the employees argue, SPD has plenty of money—they can use their own buses and vans.

SPD often uses violent tactics and chemical weapons in response to ongoing protests. According to the Seattle Times, the Office of Police Accountability opened 128 investigations of alleged police misconduct at protests following 19,000 complaints leveled against the department over the course of summer.

A spokesperson for Parks directed me to Kelsey Nyland, a spokesperson for the Mayor's office, who confirmed that the cops plan to use vans from the Parks department tonight.

SPD "routinely uses City vehicles to monitor and respond to demonstrations," Nyland said, noting that "decreasing visible officer presence at demonstrations was one of the recommendations in the Office of the Inspector General review of SPD’s crowd management policies."

According to that report, the OIG included "decreasing visible officer presence" as a possible way of "managing the actions of a large, stationary, volatile crowd." The crowds lately have tended to stay mobile.

Nyland said the City will cover the Parks logo on the vans and add SPD's logo "to ensure there is no confusion regarding the use of the vehicles."

NATIONAL VOTING PROBLEMS: DON'T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ

4:05 PM



You know, if there's anything I do not want a souvenir of, it's the year 2020. LPETTET / Getty Images

LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED, BABY!!

4 PM



Wash your hands, Joe. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Tonight, we’ll start getting some answers to a couple vital questions: Do we have any shot of preserving what’s left of democracy, or will we elect the dictator again? And will the Democrats rip the gavel from Mitch McConnell’s lifeless claws, or will the orcs retain their control of Congress?

Nate Silver figures there’s “probably” a 60% chance that Joseph R. Biden Jr. wins and we’ll know at midnight PST, a 30% chance Biden wins but we’ll know much later, and a 10% chance that Trump wins. He also puts the chances of Democrats taking back the Senate at 75%. Whatever the case, there is a 100% chance that the SECB will be up, a little toasted, and reheating strange teas until we know what we know and what we don’t know.

Unfortunately, the third wave of the deadly pandemic will prevent us from hotboxing the Stranger’s Mystery Van and crashing election night parties around town like we did in the days of yore, but a little COVID won’t stop us from bringing you high-quality election night party content from the safety of our congregate housing settings and cluttered studio apartments!!

That’s right, we’ve got a bunch of Seattle-area candidates on the horn, a bunch of Facebook live links at the ready, a bouquet of CBD oils to rub on our temples at crucial moments throughout the evening, and we’re ready to write some fuckin’ live posts!!!

East coast polls have closed, so we’ll start seeing and tracking those results here shortly. We’ll also keep you updated on the results of key Senate races throughout the evening. Around 7 p.m., we’ll start turning more of our attention to Washington state. The first ballot drop happens sometime after 8 p.m., and we’ll follow that with candidate reactions and snap analysis.

Here’s what we’re looking for: Will King County pass police reforms and save Harborview? Will churchy homophobes successfully repeal a bill designed to reduce sexual assaults and LGBTQ bashing? Will Dems sweep the executive seats? Will Democrats flip Senate seats in the 28th, 10th, 25th, 17th, and 16th Legislative Districts? Will anything weird happen with the judges? Will Seattle preserve transit? Will Sherae beat longtime Capitol Hill Rep. Frank Chopp and force most of the SECB to get tattoos??

We’ll know more soon.