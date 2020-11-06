Slog PM: Count the Votes, We Can Wait

We need your help. The economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis is threatening our ability to keep producing the stories you've come to love. If you’re able, please consider making a monthly contribution to The Stranger.

The counting continues. Elaine Cromie/Getty

THE VOTES? ARE STILL BEING COUNTED.

1 PM

Today, we're running Slog PM as a liveblog. Circle back around for updates. If you head outside today, wear a mask.Ok. So. We still don't know who is officially president. However. We have a pretty freakin' good idea that it will be Joseph R. Biden, Jr., and not Donald Trump. We're not celebrating just yet. Instead, we're drinking coffee, doing tiny dabs, and watching all these numbers come in from counties across Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada. And we're loving what we're seeing.

Here's a brief State O' The Race as of right now:



Biden is beating Trump by 43,779 votes in Arizona.

Biden is beating Trump by 13,410 votes in Pennsylvania.

Biden is beating Trump by 20,137 votes in Nevada. That lead is thanks in part to new results from Clark County, home of Las Vegas. AP is holding off on calling this race as they wait for the state to count outstanding mail-in and provisional ballots. Clark County will continue to count through the weekend, which is when they hope to finish, with more results from another batch of votes coming in three hours (SO THEY SAY).

Biden is beating Trump by 1,585 votes in Georgia. And, as Charles mentioned in Slog AM, they will probably go to a recount since the final margin will likely remain razor-thin once the state counts all the votes.

Trump is beating Biden by 76,737 votes in North Carolina. But there's no path to victory for the Trump campaign without most of these other states. We are REVELING in this information and would kill to take a peek at the White House's Slack. We bet ol' boy is going ballistic right about now. Love Slog AM/PM? More than ever, The Stranger is relying on your contributions to help fund our coverage. With a one-time or recurring contribution, you can support local, independent media and help keep columns like Slog AM/PM around.

We'll continue to keep you updated ballot drop by ballot drop. Some more things to consider while you wait:

.@SteveKornacki says there are 100k provisional ballots in PA that, so far, have been skewing toward Trump and are part of the reason we don't have a call https://t.co/1BQEHf9hbb

— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 6, 2020

I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation.

— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020

Also, Biden is prepping "a prime-time speech Friday evening," although no word on which coast's prime-time we're talking about. We assume everything is on Georgia time now.