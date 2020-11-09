EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
It's undeniable that Thanksgiving, like everything else in 2020, will look quite a bit different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate the best part of the holiday: gorging on comfort food. Whether you're celebrating over Zoom or planning an all-out feast with your quarantine pod, we've got options for you, from Addo's stoner-inspired "Smokesgiving" to Renee Erickson's elegant spread from Willmott's Ghost. Read on for more, and check out our food and drink guide for more culinary inspiration.
TAKEOUT MEALS
Addo
Eric Rivera's hyper-experimental pop-up restaurant has a whole spread of options to suit every Thanksgiving vibe imaginable: a Thanksgiving market with turkeys, prime rib, duck, lobster, side dishes, and luxury add-ons like truffles and caviar; a traditional five-course tasting menu; a casual, comforting Friendsgiving menu with a turkey dinner, sangria, and peanut butter miso cookies; the stoner-inspired "11/20 Smokesgiving" with dank munchies like tater tots gravy casserole and and turkey chili Cheetos "walking tacos"; and a selection of wine picks curated by Addo director of operations Ingrid Lyublinsky.
Ballard
Pickup or delivery
A la carte options available