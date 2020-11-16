EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
To help keep you safe at home as COVID cases rise at a rapid pace and Washington State heads into a month-long lockdown, we're hitting you with the best ways to stay entertained from your couch through Sunday, from KEXP's Reykjavik Calling to a reading with master Kenyan playwright and author Ngugi wa Thiong'o, and from the Seattle Art Museum's Legendary Children to Hugo House's Write-O-Rama. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub for other upcoming virtual events, and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
FOOD & DRINK
Virtual Author Talk: Chaat by Maneet Chauhan and Jody Eddy
Maneet Chauhan, a Chopped judge and James Beard Award-winning chef, and Jody Eddy, a cookbook author and journalist, will discuss their new book Chaat, which explores recipes from the "railways, markets, and kitchens" of India.