EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Now that the dining room ban has been extended until January, we could all use some more takeout and delivery options in our repertoire. Luckily, several more have arrived this week, including Aviv's new shawarma bar, a Mariah Carey cookie ghost kitchen, and a new Capitol Hill bar and cafe. Plus, Populuxe Brewing bids farewell after eight years, and Dick's Drive-In introduces its new roving food truck. Read on for all that and more essential updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Support The Stranger
NEW OPENINGS
Aviv Shawarma Bar
Capitol Hill's popular Aviv Hummus Bar, which former Stranger staffer Sydney Brownstone praised for its "delicious food and warm family vibe," opened this Israeli-style shawarma bar spinoff in South Lake Union on Tuesday, December 8, complete with its own massive, rotating spit of spiced turkey meat and lamb fat. The menu features pitas stuffed with freshly carved shawarma or falafel, sabich (eggplant stuffed with hummus, fried eggplant, and a hard-boiled egg), and hummus topped with chickpeas, falafel, or shawarma, as well as various side dishes, such as cheeps (shawarma-spiced fries). There's also dessert, including malabi (rosewater pudding topped with shaved coconut) and shachar (an imported chocolate spread), served with pita for dipping. Drinks include imported beer, iced coffee, limonana (frozen mint lemonade), soda, and Rachel's Ginger Beer.
South Lake Union
Pickup