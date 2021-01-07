EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
If your nerves are frazzled from the Trump-incited mob at the Capitol this week, escape into the world of virtual cinema using our roundup of new streaming options through local theaters. You'll find them all below, from the Czechoslovak sci-fi Ikarie XB 1 via Grand Illusion to the SXSW-winning documentary Beautiful Something Left Behind via SIFF, as well as some notable nationwide options, like a lively conversation about NYC between Martin Scorcese and Fran Lebowitz in Pretend It’s a City on Netflix. Plus, if you haven't heard, The Stranger's amateur porn film festival HUMP! is accepting submissions through this Friday, January 8, as is the stoner short film fest SPLIFF, through March 5! And don't forget to check out the second installment of The Stranger's Film Club, a new biweekly video series entering Black films with Stranger film experts Jasmyne Keimig and Charles Mudede.
Streaming: Local Connection
Beautiful Something Left Behind
Winner of the SXSW Best Documentary prize, this tear-jerker spotlights children dealing with and learning about grief at a family education center.
SIFF
Starting Friday