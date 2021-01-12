Art Mailbox: Judas and the Black Messiah, Intiman's New Managing Director, What's a Solar Utopia?

Judas and the Black Messiah is coming to the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, which partners with Northwest Film Forum this year. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Shaka King's Judas and the Black Messiah , starring Lakeith Stanfield as FBI informant William O' Neal and Daniel Kaluuya as Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton, will debut in the Premieres section on February 1. The World Documentary Competition section welcomes Captains of Zaatari , a documentary following two best friends trapped in a refugee camp in Jordan, debuting on January 31. More on films to watch here , and check out more about the 2021 Sundance Film Festival's partnership with Northwest Film Forum here . We'll have comprehensive coverage of the fest on Slog—as a treat to end the hell-month that is this January.

Amy Zimerman is Intiman Theatre's new managing director: After 14 months with interim management, Zimerman will join artistic director Jennifer Zeyl and board chair Jasmine Mahmoud in leading the organization. “This is an exciting time as we build on our tremendous momentum to re-open the theatre and continue developing and nurturing innovative programs and partnerships," said Zimerman in a press release. Intiman is currently in the process of transitioning to a new home within Seattle Central College. They say they plan to resume productions in November 2021 with a program announcement dropping in the early summer. Fingers crossed.

Northwest Film Forum teams up with the Office of Arts and Culture for Solar Utopias: Last week, NWFF and OAC shared a sneak peek of their collaborative program, bringing together 12 local film and video artists answering the question, "What is a solar utopia?" I'm certainly curious! Each artist—Brent Watanabe, C. Davida Ingram, Clyde Petersen, coley mixan, D.K. Pan, Inye Wokoma, Satpreet Kahlon, Stefan Gruber, Susan Robb, Tracy Rector, Webster Crowell, and wynne greenwood—used available gear and resources to create their art films, working on a small scale in light of the pandemic. Solar Utopias' opening and closing videos will feature the work of project curator Britta Johnson. The online screening and Q&A with all 12 artists will take place on February 12 at 7 p.m. Reserve your free tickets here and check out the teaser trailer below:

The Bellevue Arts Museum hired a new associate curator, Lane Eagles: BAM is too cool to exist in Bellevue. And they just keep getting cooler. Last month, the Eastside art museum announced that they are hiring (yes, hiring! in this pandemic!) curator, historian, and writer Lane Eagles as associate curator. She started December 7. Eagles has previously served in curatorial and collections roles at the Henry, MoPop, the Burke, and State Museums of Berlin. In a statement, Eagles says she has "long admired BAM's playful and futurist approach to art exhibitions" (same) and is "especially interested in working within BAM's kunsthalle model." Ok, I'm ready for that blasted Bellevue Link station to open to already!

Heads up: Seattle Parks and Recreation is holding a working session at 11 a.m. this Friday, January 15, to hear from community members interested in "developing additional ways to support the activation and continued programming at Cal Anderson as a public park space." Specifically, they want to people to bring ideas that can ~activate~ the park in a COVID-19 compliant way. Shoot an email over to 2020CalAnderson@seattle.gov if you'd like to participate in the Zoom working session, they'll send you a link. Let's think bigger and more compassionately than ping pong tables.

Seattle band Antonioni dropped a new music video today: For their latest single, "Mouth Breather" which is off their just-announced first LP, Brute Amused Shout. You can preorder the album on Lauren Records' website. This 8mm video is a perfect brain balm for this gray Seattle afternoon: