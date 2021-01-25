We usually don't pay too much attention to the Sundance Film Festival on Slog since it's over in Park City and we're in Seattle. But this year is different. Sundance is going digital, partnering with film organizations around the country to create an accessible and safe national event. In Seattle, the fest is working with Northwest Film Forum to put together forum panels and workshops, like Our Right to Gaze, a 90-minute session on dismantling industry gatekeeping and empowering BIPOC/LGBTQ+ creators. The fest kicks off this Thursday (Jan. 28) and runs through next week (Feb. 3), and we'll have daily film reviews up on Slog once the fest kicks off.
You have a few days to prepare, so we first suggest you get into a time machine and buy your passes like we told you to (there are still some individual tickets available). Then you should watch this great How to Sundance video from Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley, embedded above. Mr. Boots helps you out by explaining how to create your own individualized digital festival schedule. After you listen to Boots, listen to us: We're highlighting some of the films we're most excited about seeing this year, starting with Coda.
USA, 2020, 111 min, Dir. Siân Heder
U.S. Dramatic Competition
SHOWTIMES: Jan. 28 @ 5PM, Jan. 30 @ 7AM
Why We're Excited to Watch: Marlee Matlin is a national treasure and it's our patriotic responsibility to watch everything she's ever in.
USA, 2020, 84 min, Dir. Jerrod Carmichael
U.S. Dramatic Competition
SHOWTIMES: Jan. 29 @ 6PM, Jan. 31 @ 7AM
Why We're Horny to Watch This One: Ummm, Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott in a BROMANCE???????? You have our attention!!!!!
USA, 2020, 98 min, Dir. Rebecca Hall
U.S. Dramatic Competition
SHOWTIMES: Jan. 30 @ 3PM, Feb. 1 @ 7AM
Why Jasmyne Will Either Sob or Slam Her Computer Down in a Fit of Rage Over This Movie: This is Jas speaking—I haven't read the source material, but I'm interested to see if this film subverts the "tragic mulatta" trope or jumps headlong into it. Also Dev Hynes did the score, so maybe we should prepare ourselves to hear some lo-fi synthy sounds over a 1920s Harlem.
USA, 2020, 90 min, Dir. Nikole Beckwith
U.S. Dramatic Competition
SHOWTIMES: Jan. 31 @ 12PM, Feb. 2 @ 7AM
Patti Really Sold This Movie to Us: Patti Harrison is a delightful weirdo, whom you may recognize as the bitchy secretary from Shrill. We hope that Together, Together will give her enough space to show the world her talents, so she can officially launch into space and become a star.
USA, 2021, 103 min, Dir. Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp
Next
SHOWTIMES: Jan. 31 @ 6PM, Feb. 2 @ 7AM
I (meaning Chase Burns) spent my summers growing up in Lodi, California, which is near Valley Springs, California, which is where this film is set. Directors Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp have crafted a playful and fun teen film set in that often-overlooked corner of The Golden State. The press materials for this one suggest it's a genre mash-up, a little like "Superbad meets True Romance." We're excited to find out what that means.
Why You Should Care About This One: There are still tickets available! Snag them up NOW!
Sweden/Netherlands/France, 2021, 100 min, Dir. Ninja Thyberg
World Cinema Dramatic Competition
SHOWTIMES: Jan. 31 @ 9PM, Feb. 2 @7AM
This Swedish-Dutch-French coproduction from director Ninja Thyberg follows the character of Bella, a 20-year-old woman who moves from Sweden to LA to become the world's Next Big Porn Star. That sentence alone has us signing up to watch this feature from Thyberg (her first!), but the real-life porn star cast that rounds out the film (Kendra Spade, Dana DeArmond, Chris Cock, and Mark Spiegle) is what draws us in. Pleasure was selected for Cannes and is described as "a film about ambition and feminism, set in one of the world's most patriarchal structures."
What First Hooked Us: Sofia Kappel's gaze. Porn performers really know how to embody a role.