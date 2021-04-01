Supreme Court Rules the Recall Against Kshama Sawant Can Move Forward

Not found on a Washington Supreme Court Justice’s lawn Nathalie Graham

Today, the Washington State Supreme Court unanimously decided the recall effort against Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant can proceed, a ruling that the court originally planned to come out in January. The court ruled that three of the four charges against Sawant were legally and factually sound.

The Court ruled on Sawant's appeal of a King County District Court decision to certify four charges from the recall petition back in September. The charges from the petition accused Sawant of violating Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 restrictions when she allowed protesters into City Hall over the summer, leading a march to Mayor Jenny Durkan's home, allowing the Socialist Alternative to make hiring decisions for her council office, and using city resources for Tax Amazon promotional materials. The WSSC had to decide whether or not those charges were legally or factually sufficient enough to hold a recall.

When deciding on a recall, a court doesn't determine whether elected officials are guilty of the charges brought against them, but rather on whether the nature of the complaints—factually and legally speaking—involve an official committing malfeasance, misfeasance, or a violation of their oath of office.

In this case, the WSSC ruled that the charges alleging Sawant violated COVID-19 restrictions, led a protest to Mayor Jenny Durkan's house, and used city resources for non-council business were factually and legally sufficient. They did not find the claim that Sawant gave political power to Socialists Alternative legally sufficient.

Out of the three recalls the WSCC heard in the last year, Sawant's is the first one the Court deemed sufficient to proceed. Earlier last fall, the court overturned a recall effort against Mayor Jenny Durkan. As recently as last month, the court determined that the recall against Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza who didn't enforce the state’s mask mandate shouldn't go forward.

Back in January, Sawant's team wasn't confident that the court would rule in her favor. Currently, she and her team are withholding comments until a press conference scheduled for Friday morning.

This ruling punctuates a long political fight between stalwart Sawant supporters and a coalition of Sawant critics that bankrolled a recall effort last summer. Since its inception, the Recall Sawant campaign raised $294,721 while the Sawant Solidarity Campaign, formed in defense of the recall, raised $426,518.

Now, the recall petitioners have 180 days to collect the required number of signatures. They'll need to gather around 10,000 signatures from District 3 residents, or 25% of the nearly 43,000 votes cast in Sawant's November 2019 race. If the recall petitioners get all their signatures, then the recall will be sent to the ballot of the next election, which will likely be the November general election at this rate. Only District 3 residents will be able to vote on whether or not to recall Sawant.

Notably, Anna Louise Strong, the last elected socialist in Seattle, lost her seat via recall back in 1918.