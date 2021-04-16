Slog PM: Cop Shoots and Kills a Person in Portland, Tim Eyman Has to Pony Up, What Are You Watching for SIFF?

We want our money back, dipshit. Lester Black

We had a lot of good things cooking. Here's a quick rundown in case you missed it:

Tim Eyman has to pay up: The much-imperiled office chair aficionado has been ordered by the WA Superior Court to fork over $2.9 million to "reimburse taxpayers for Attorney General's costs in campaign finance case." And that's on top of his $2.6 million penalty for his "numerous and blatant violations" of campaign finance law. KIRO 7 notes that Eyman has been making his $10,000 a month payments "consistently," but something tells me this dude hasn't quite learned his lesson.

Not to dwell on this, but Eyman's idiocy and greed is historical: Here's what Judge James Dixon wrote about the case: "In the history of the Fair Campaign Practices Act enforcement, it would be difficult for the court to conceive of a case with misconduct that is more egregious or more extensive than the misconduct committed by defendant Eyman in this matter.”

Putin claps back: In retaliation for Biden administration's sanctions and expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats from D.C., the Kremlin has now sanctioned 8 American officials and expelled 10 US diplomats. CNN reports the country will also "curb the activity of US nonprofit groups in the country" and "impose new limits on American diplomats and diplomatic outposts" in response to Biden's measures.

Ugh, don't you just love a sexy spring day? I can see the Olympics from my window :')

Just your run-of-the-mill, 77-degree mid-April day here in Seattle.

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) April 16, 2021

Olympia grocery store workers get their hazard pay: Yesterday, the Olympia City Council approved an ordinance requiring grocery stores with more than 250 employees to pay their workers an extra $4 an hour. The measure will go into effect on May 1 and will last as long as Washington is in a governor-declared state of emergency.

The Ballard Locks are back open to pedestrians, baybee: After more than a year of being closed, the visitor center and pedestrian bridge at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks will reopen on April 23 and April 28 respectively, reports MyBallard. You'll have to wait until May 3 for the public bathrooms, however.

A man and his 7-year-old daughter died in a house fire in Mukilteo last night: Their bodies were found after firefighters extinguished the fire. The incident is still under investigation.

As Charles mentioned in Slog AM, the city swept the encampments in Miller Park on Capitol Hill: The sweep went down earlier this morning as a final group of campers gathered their things and moved off park grounds. According to CHS Blog, one person said he had been living on the site for seven months but was contacted by shelter outreach workers only two weeks ago. CHS Blog and Alex Garland have more pictures and reporting on the morning sweep here.

Closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin case will be delivered on Monday: And how is Minneapolis preparing?

#Mpls school district: our community is experiencing "an extraordinarily challenging time as we react to the killing of former MPS student #DaunteWright" & #DerekChauvinTrial testimony. W/ uncertainty over verdict, district says it wants to give families as much time to prepare.

— Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) April 16, 2021

And in Chicago: Several hundred protesters are out in full force in Logan Square Park after the police released bodycam footage of the horrific execution of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Latino boy, earlier this week.

Hundreds have gathered in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood this evening for a #JusticeForAdamToledo action.



A man beats a drum and says, "come join us! Come join us!" pic.twitter.com/1axgXvtBa2

— Angry Woman Who Isn't Funny & Ruins Everything Fun (@dudgedudy) April 16, 2021

And in Indianapolis: The gunman who killed eight people at a FedEx shipping facility has been identified as a 19-year-old former employee Brandon Hole. According to CNN, the FBI has looked into Hole after his mother told police he might try to commit "suicide by cop," but they didn't assess that he held any "Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology."

Meanwhile, in Portland: The cops shot and killed a man at Lents Park this afternoon. Details are still unclear but the Portland Police Bureau claims the victim, who was white, was "reported to have been holding a gun" but released no other details about him. The killer cop's name will be released tomorrow "as per Bureau policy." Protesters have gathered on the scene and gotten a dose of pepper spray. Our sister paper, the Portland Mercury, has more updates on their blog and you can follow their live protest coverage here.

You like kittens? Well apparently the Seattle Humane Society is "inundated" with the tiny furballs, likely due to pandemic-related difficulties in getting cats spayed and neutered. If you've been looking for a sign to become a cat parent, now is your chance.

This is how I want all men to apologize to me:

everything about this video titled Extreme Japanese Apologizing is making me tear my hair out its so funny pic.twitter.com/gPE3h8lcdS

— evie thee catgirl (@emeowIy) April 15, 2021

Shot: "Biden to keep in place Trump's refugee cap," from Politico.

Chaser: "White House backtracks on refugees decision after criticism and says Biden will announce increased cap by May 15," from CNN.

Raúl Castro is out of here: The New York Times reports that the 89-year-old brother of Fidel Castro and former president of Cuba announced today that he will be stepping down as leader of the ruling Communist Party to make way for a younger generation “full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit." (I really hope the three Supreme Court Justices over the age of 70 take note!) This will be the first time in more than 60 years that a Castro won't be in a head leadership role in Cuba.

You have three more days of SIFF: We have a whole slew of recommendations here. I'm super biased, but if you only have time for THREE movies, make them: Ma Belle, My Beauty; The Earth is Blue as an Orange; and Strawberry Mansion.

Get ready for 4/20 by smoking tons of weed and laying in the sun this weekend: Blasting this on repeat.