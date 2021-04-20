Slog PM: Derek Chauvin Is Guilty, Guilty, Guilty; At-Home COVID Tests Are Coming; and Snohomish County Will Likely Rollback to Phase 2

Minneapolis reacting and celebrating Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict. Brandon Bell/Getty

Derek Chauvin showed little emotion as the judge read the jury's verdict that he was guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd. After the judge denied bail, Chauvin, who has been free on bail since October, was handcuffed and led away. https://t.co/roZRZYTwAs pic.twitter.com/ucIkl22KVl

— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 20, 2021

Derek Chauvin is guilty of murdering George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes last May. The jury found him guilty on all three counts —second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter—and he is being held without bail until his sentencing in two months. Here's the moment when Judge Peter Cahill read out the verdict if you somehow missed it:

Here's an emotional video of George Floyd's family's reaction to the verdict: No words.

George Floyd's family reacts to the verdict pic.twitter.com/alWLJhKCqz

— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 20, 2021

Here's the scene at George Floyd Square this afternoon:

Tuba in the crowd and some makeshift bell that appears to include a Bundt pan. pic.twitter.com/yMqfMfnd0P

— Kim Hyatt (@kimvhyatt) April 20, 2021

Tonight at 7 pm: Along with faith leaders, the City of Seattle will host a citywide prayer and moment of silence as a way to "allow residents to have the space to grieve and honor the life of George Floyd." In the same press release, they also remind businesses and residents of "appropriate steps to take should demonstrations occur." That's Seattle for you!

Meanwhile: Cities across the country are prepared for protests and unrest tonight, putting law enforcement on “high alert,” shutting down COVID vaccination sites, and deploying helicopters. This is what they think of you.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation from the White House today: Harris pushed for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill that she said would "hold law enforcement accountable" and "build trust between law enforcement and our communities." OK. And Biden? He said that "today's verdict is a step forward" and that Chauvin's actions were “a murder in full light of day and ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see systemic racism.” Both president and VP also called George Floyd's family after the verdict was announced, which you can listen to here.

And thar goes Nancy Pelosi with one of the most garbage and insincere reflections of the day: This made me want to log off forever.

Speaker Pelosi: "Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice ... Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice."pic.twitter.com/JfapSsKdtX

— The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021

Led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans tried to censure Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters based on her comments this weekend calling for protesters to "get more confrontational" if Chauvin were let off the hook for murdering George Floyd. House Dems successfully blocked the resolution, voting 216-210 right along party lines with four members abstaining. McCarthy's a wanker.

Portland Police Bureau released the dispatch audio from the police killing of Robert Delgado last week: PPB officer Zachary DeLong shot and killed Delgado on April 16 in Lents Park, alleging that the 46-year-old was holding a replica gun. Alex Zielinksi, staff writer at our sister paper the Portland Mercury, reports:

Importantly, the recording does not indicate that Delgado had a gun—or replica gun—in his hand at the time he was shot. While officers were told by witnesses he had a firearm on him, none of the officers on the ground say they see a gun in Delgado's hand before firing on him.

Read her full coverage of the newly released audio here

The toddler who was injured in the Central District shooting on April 11: Has been released from the hospital, reports the Seattle Times. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Rapid COVID-19 at-home tests now available for purchase: Starting this week, you can pick up Abbott Laboratories' BinaxNOW's self-administered coronavirus tests without a prescription at all CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens locations, as well as online, reports USA Today. The kit consists of two tests and will set you back $23.99. Another at-home rapid test by Australian company Ellume will also become available in most CVS stores by May.

YouTube beauty influencer James Charles's channel gets temporarily demonetized following his admission that he sent sexually explicit messages to 16-year-old boys, reports BBC. The social media platform would not say for how long the demonetization would last. Makeup company Morphe also announced last week that they would end their relationship with the makeup artist.

Say goodbye to the Volunteer Park Amphitheater: It's coming down. But as CHS Blog covered back in March, a spiffy new amphitheater will take its place.

In the grave of Value Village, a Metropolitan Market will rise: The lot that used to house the thrift store on Crown Hill will now house one of those luxe grocery stores, reports MyBallard. The chain hopes to open its new location sometime in early 2022.

You still won't be able to get into Canada anytime this month: The land-border closure for non-essential travelers between U.S. and Canada has been extended to May 21, reports Reuters. If you're traveling to our neighbor up north by air, you will still get tested for COVID and be squirreled away into a hotel quarantine. Mexico will also keep up some restrictions on land-border crossings for another month.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to federally legalize weed by next 4/20: “Hopefully, the next time this unofficial holiday, 4/20, rolls around, our country will have made progress in addressing the massive overcriminalization of marijuana in a meaningful and comprehensive way,” said the senator on the floor earlier today. It's nice to know he's on our side, but Schumer is still part of my nightmare blunt rotation:

Happy 420.



From the Senate Majority Leader.

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2021

More phase rollbacks in Washington state: Following a surge in cases and hospitalizations, it's looking like Snohomish County will have to head back to Phase 2 starting on May 2, reports KOMO. According to county health officer Dr. Chris Spitters, they might even go back to Phase 1 shortly after, banning some indoor activities entirely to seriously change the course of cases.

Vaccination pop-up alert: The Center for Multicultural Health is hosting a vaccine pop-up this Sunday at the Emerald City SDA Church in the Central District. The event is meant to serve communities of color—particularly the Black community here in the city—that is still under-vaccinated and may still be hesitant to take the vaccine given the very long history of medical racism and malpractice in this country. The pop-up will administer Dose 1 of the Pfizer vaccine and will run from 11 am to 3 pm. Sign up here

I feel awful following this trial: No relief, no good feelings, no clear reflections, just absolute despair. George Floyd should be here with us right now. He did not die willingly or for any cause but was murdered in cold blood. May he rest in power, and I hope his family and loved ones find some measure of peace this evening. I will retreat to the record that my grandma told me to put on whenever I don't know how to feel. Be safe out there.