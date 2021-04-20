Derek Chauvin Is Guilty of Murdering George Floyd

Here is the entire reading of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. After being found guilty on all counts, the ex-cop was led out of the court in handcuffs #ChauvinTrialOnHLN #verdict pic.twitter.com/PC80TCjAAP

— HLN (@HLNTV) April 20, 2021

UPDATE at 2:30pm: Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of all charges in the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin's bail has been revoked and he will be sentenced in eight weeks. Watch the Judge Peter Cahill read out the verdict above. Attorney Ben Crump and George Floyd's family have released the following statement on the verdict:

“Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state. We thank Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his team for their fierce dedication to justice for George. But it does not end here. We have not forgotten that the other three officers who played their own roles in the death of George Floyd must still be held accountable for their actions, as well."

Here's the scene at George Floyd Square:

Tears of celebration at George Floyd Square as the verdict on Derek Chauvin was read, guilty on all charges. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IDMdjfbMvD

— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 20, 2021

Derek Chauvin, guilty of all three counts. Celebration at 38th and Chicago, George Floyd Square. @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/lfJs6JGGGO

— Aaron Lavinsky (@ADLavinsky) April 20, 2021

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins are holding a press conference about the verdict at 4:45pm. Our city hall reporter Nathalie Graham will be live-tweeting the event, so be sure to follow her here.

Original post from 1:25 pm:

Multiple news outlets are reporting that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer who killed George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for almost ten minutes last May. The verdict is expected to be read around 1:30 or 2 p.m. PDT.

The jury—consisting of seven women and five men—started deliberations yesterday after listening to three weeks of witness testimony. Here's what Chauvin is facing via NBC News:

Today, President Biden said he is "praying the verdict is the right verdict" in the trial. We will update this post once the verdict is read aloud to the public. Watch the livestream above if you'd like to follow along.

Here's the current scene at the intersection where Chauvin killed Floyd: