"Thank You for Not Driving"
I had no choice.
This gives me a chance to show you nerds one of my favorite memes. It is very useful to send to friends who do have cars.

"Reject Degeneracy"
If you dont return your cart, a hex on your home.
Ok, another one of my favorite memes. I had this as one of my pictures on my Tinder profile and no one messaged me about it? There's a lot to discuss, imo.

"Drink Warm Beer"
Respectfully, no.
I love all my drinks ice cold. Thanks, Warm Beer.

"Fuck KOMO 4 News"
Spotted on Capitol Hill.
They said it, not me.


"All My Pleasure..."
I almost failed AP Chem so I had to look this up.
Spoiler alert: it's dopamine. (Please, correct me if I'm wrong in the comments. I hated chemistry. Sorry, Mr. Miller, you were cool.)

"Stay Asleep"
I would like to.
Very much my vibe this morning.

"There Are No Queer Friendly Cops"
A bit bent, but important.
Happy Pride!

"Queer Liberation, Not Rainbow Capitalism"
An important follow up.
Yes, but I will admit that I caved and bought the Pride rainbow platform Tevas. Yes, I regret nothing.

"One World"
Get it?
One like = one kiss.

"ACAB"
Very painterly.
Love the quality of this one. I would frame it.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.