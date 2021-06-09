JS
"Thank You for Not Driving"
I have no choice. JK
This gives me a chance to show you nerds one of my favorite memes
. It is very useful to send to friends who do have cars.
"Reject Degeneracy"
If you don't return your cart, a hex on your home. JK
Ok, another one of my favorite memes. I had this as one of my pictures
on my Tinder profile and no one messaged me about it? There's a lot to discuss, imo.
"Drink Warm Beer"
Respectfully, no. JK
I love all my drinks ice cold. Thanks, Warm Beer
.
"Fuck KOMO 4 News"
Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK
They said it, not me.
"All My Pleasure..."
I almost failed AP Chem so I had to look this up. JK
Spoiler alert: it's dopamine. (Please, correct me if I'm wrong in the comments. I hated chemistry. Sorry, Mr. Miller, you were cool.)
"Stay Asleep"
I would like to. JK
Very much my vibe this morning.
"There Are No Queer Friendly Cops"
A bit bent, but important. JK
Happy Pride!
"Queer Liberation, Not Rainbow Capitalism"
An important follow-up. JK
Yes, but I will admit that I caved and bought the Pride rainbow platform Tevas
. Yes, I regret nothing.
"One World"
Get it? JK
One like = one kiss.
"ACAB"
Very painterly. JK
Love the quality of this one. I would frame it.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.