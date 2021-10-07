Slog PM: The Seattle Times Backs Sarah Perry, Bed-Bug Submarine Hits Object but Who Knows Why, and Where Is That Record Shop Opening?

"Ahoy, mateys!" said the bed bugs. Courtesy the motherfucking Navy

Senate Republicans have made an abrupt about-face, and have agreed with Dems to extend the debt ceiling (i.e. the government's ability to borrow money) into December —a move that may have possibly avoided a global economic emergency. (Sorry, we're not giving the GOP credit for doing what was merely "the decent thing.")

Well! The Seattle Times Editorial Board and the Stranger Election Control Board agree. Vote Sarah Perry for King County Council.



Thank you to the @seattletimes Ed Board for rescinding their endorsement of Councilmember Lambert.



I want to thank our party leaders @Tinapo and @ShastiConrad, my Council colleagues, electeds friends, and the community for your support. Back to work now.https://t.co/gn0iPQpigY

— Girmay Zahilay (@GirmayZahilay) October 7, 2021

FYI: The Stranger Election Control Board's general election endorsements come out next Wednesday, the same day ballots get mailed out.

Yesterday in Slog PM, Charles overviewed the racist mailer from Councilmember Kathy Lambert that targeted her colleague Councilmember Girmay Zahilay: Lambert seems to have stuck to her indignation. She told KING 5 it was "preposterous" that her actions were racist, saying, "I do a lot of work in Africa so if I had something against him because of his color I wouldn't be doing the work I do in Africa.” She's had plenty of time to learn from her mistakes.



Holy shit she keeps saying it https://t.co/5IQoYXhzBU https://t.co/w4FjOwdYPT

Gay City has a new home: They hope to move into the Pine Bellevue office building at 400 E Pine by the end of the year, reports Capitol Hill Seattle blog.



Gay City finds new home on Capitol Hill https://t.co/ZH9jKjkimv pic.twitter.com/YUeFkHL8HJ

Sub flub: A Bremerton-based submarine called the USS Connecticut, described as "one of the U.S. Navy's most advanced and secretive submarines," hit an "object" while submerged in the South China Sea on October 2, the Navy announced today. 11 sailors were injured, although none of the injuries are life-threatening. Here's the Navy:

The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed. The U.S. Navy has not requested assistance. The incident will be investigated.

Maybe we can blame... bed bugs? The USS Connecticut has a history of nasty bed bugs. This is from March of this year:

It got so bad that some crew members took to sleeping in chairs or on the floor of the crew’s mess to escape the elusive bloodsuckers during their deployment, said one petty officer. “People were getting eaten alive in their racks,” said the petty officer, who alleges that the infestation spread to several enlisted berthing spaces and at least one officer state room. [...] “If someone’s sleep deprived because they’re in the rack getting eaten alive by bedbugs, he could fall asleep at (the controls) and run us into an underwater mountain,” the petty officer said.

Just saying.

A new Senate Judiciary Committee report details the extraordinary lengths Trump went to in his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, pushing GOP leaders across the country to declare massive voter fraud, and using intimidation tactics against the Justice Department to the point where there were almost mass resignations. Please, no Trump 2024.

Meanwhile Trump and his lawyers are advising his former aides—including Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino, and Stephen Bannon—to ignore subpoenas to appear before Congress and answer questions about the former president's involvement with the January 6 domestic terrorist attack on the capitol. (Good! We'd love to see all these guys in jail.)

Pfizer pharmaceutical is asking the FDA for emergency approval of their COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, and an FDA advisory committee has agreed to consider it at a meeting later this month.

Good luck trying to go to the San Juans: Crew shortages are leading to lots of cancellations.

Today in "things we don't talk about enough": "Artist puts coffin on Trump's Hollywood star to highlight preventable COVID-19 deaths."

People are eating up the news that William Shatner is headed to space, thanks to Jeff Bezos's Kent-headquartered Blue Origin: "Bezos reaches for a star," reads one New York Times headline out today, featuring snazzy lines, like: "The billionaire space race is happening, whether we choose to pay attention or not. Of course, the billionaires would prefer that we did."

We're no Musk fanboys, but we've been thinking about this exchange all week:



From @karaswisher's interview with @elonmusk at #CodeCon, Musk shares how he feels about Jeff Bezos recently disputing SpaceX's NASA contract – and the Blue Origin rocket pic.twitter.com/H9E4gYjr5l

What do you call the neighborhood around the Seattle Center: Lower Queen Anne? Uptown? West Seattle Center? The question came up today because we mentioned there's a new record shop opening up in Queen Anne, and someone on Reddit complained we should've said Uptown.



The City calls it Uptown: Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis proposed a resolution earlier this year to officially call that area Uptown. It passed 8-0 (Strauss didn't vote), and Google followed suit by updating its map. But culturally... the name doesn't seem to stick.



calling lower queen anne “uptown” pic.twitter.com/iI0LtaQHh3

Nathalie Graham texted Councilmember Lewis about his resolution back in April: Here's what he said.

What do you say to people who think the change is dumb? Love Slog AM/PM? More than ever, The Stranger is relying on your contributions to help fund our coverage. With a one-time or recurring contribution, you can support local, independent media and help keep columns like Slog AM/PM around. Lewis: "Uptown is in the process of forging its own unique identity separate from Queen Anne. They asked me to put forward a resolution affirming the Uptown name for the neighborhood. People are free to call it what they want, but it’s clear Uptowners want that to be the official name."

We're sticking with Lower Queen Anne: But we're open-minded about Uptown. That said, we don't have skin in this game; most of us live on Capitol Hill 🙃



The neighborhoods go: Seattle Center, LQA, UQA, Nickerson and that’s all I will accept. While uptown makes sense, things that make sense aren’t allowed in Seattle

I love that uptown is down the hill !

I'm Queen Anne/Uptown versatile but I hope we can all agree Seattle Center is its own, non-neighborhood entity, like an embassy or something. Seattle Center is in no neighborhood.

Wait, wait, one last thing: Is Shaq in Uptown?

