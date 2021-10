Seattle Sticker Patrol: 🎶 Don't Stand, Don't Stand So, Don't Stand So Close to Me 🎶

"Don't Stand So Close to Me"

The only kind of policeman I can stand. JK

"Oh No It's Humans"

Same. JK

"SPD Is..."

The context for this sticker seemed important. JK

"Burrito Unicorns Are Among Us"

Burrito Unicorns are my favorite animal. JK

"Tis a Lovely Day for Abolition"

Despite the gray weather. JK

"It's Not a Phase, Mom"

Can anyone identify who this is? JK

"The Thin Red Peel"

Been seeing this all over Capitol Hill. JK

"Your 20s Are Overrated"

Spotted in Nacho Borracho's bathroom. JK

"Person on a Leash"

Forgot where I spotted this one but it's so good. JK

"MDMA"

Happy Friday :) JK

Pretty sure this one is courtesy of Zeeks Pizza . You know I had to share this song with you:Thanks, Cora Lee Spotted near 12th Avenue and E John.I might have posted this one before, but I love it so much! Thanks, starheadboy for creating one of the best cryptids of all time.Speaking of abolition, have you read our endorsement for city attorney yet?In the process of looking up who exactly is on this sticker, I found out that the phrase "It's not a phase, Mom" is considered a meme I've already documented one iteration of these stickers, and I've seen a couple other variations as well. Do you know who made them? You know where to find me I really hope this is true! [Eds note: It's not. Your 20s rule.]Love that this is singed into wood.Some censored yaoi porn to finish off this column. Stay dry out there! And thanks, instant.ly

