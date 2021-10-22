"Don't Stand So Close to Me"
The only kind of policeman I can stand. JK
Pretty sure this one is courtesy of Zeeks Pizza. You know I had to share this song with you:

11/3—Jelani Cobb, New Yorker journalist on The Matter of Black Lives anthology. In-Person & Online!
"Oh No It's Humans"
Same. JK
Thanks, Cora Lee!

"SPD Is..."
The context for this sticker seemed important. JK
Spotted near 12th Avenue and E John.

"Burrito Unicorns Are Among Us"
Burrito Unicorns are my favorite animal. JK
I might have posted this one before, but I love it so much! Thanks, starheadboy for creating one of the best cryptids of all time.

"Tis a Lovely Day for Abolition"
Despite the gray weather. JK
Speaking of abolition, have you read our endorsement for city attorney yet?

"It's Not a Phase, Mom"
Can anyone identify who this is? JK
In the process of looking up who exactly is on this sticker, I found out that the phrase "It's not a phase, Mom" is considered a meme.

"The Thin Red Peel"
Been seeing this all over Capitol Hill. JK
I've already documented one iteration of these stickers, and I've seen a couple other variations as well. Do you know who made them? You know where to find me!

"Your 20s Are Overrated"
Spotted in Nacho Borracho's bathroom. JK
I really hope this is true! [Eds note: It's not. Your 20s rule.]

"Person on a Leash"
Forgot where I spotted this one but it's so good. JK
Love that this is singed into wood.

"MDMA"
Happy Friday :) JK
Some censored yaoi porn to finish off this column. Stay dry out there! And thanks, instant.ly.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

